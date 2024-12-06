Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

EE’s Christmas deal makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra even better

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

If you’re tempted to upgrade to the most fully-featured phone on the market (let alone from just the Android crop) then this Galaxy S24 Ultra deal from EE is well worth a look.

For a limited time only, EE has massively reduced the price of its more premium data bundles, making this the perfect time to nab a contract that can you help you to make the most of Samsung’s top-tier handset.

The deal in question lets you nab the S24 Ultra with EE’s Unlimited Essentials Plus plan which includes a super-fast connection with unlimited data, no-charge EU roaming, the ability to gift data and also enjoy unlimited data caps on a paired smartwatch, all for £30 upfront and £64.67 a month.

EE’s Galaxy S24 Ultra deal

EE’s Galaxy S24 Ultra deal

EE is now offering the Galaxy S24 Ultra on its Unlimited Essentials Plus plan at a massively discounted rate, letting you get fast unlimited data, EU-roaming and data sharing for less.

  • EE
  • £30 upfront
  • £64.67/month
View Deal

It’s also worth mentioning that the speed of the data in question can reach up to 100 Mbps which is more than enough for playing games online, let alone streaming TV shows and films. Really, it’s the perfect set-up to let the Galaxy S24 Ultra become your ‘everything’ device.

Speaking of the handset in question, there’s a reason why the S24 Ultra, almost a year on from its launch is still one of the absolute best phones you can buy right now.

Starting with the gorgeous 6.82-inch AMOLED display, the improved peak brightness of 2600 nits makes this a delight to use at any time of day, and it also utilises a new Gorilla Armor panel that (according to Samsung) is four times stronger than what has come before.

With the S Pen thrown in, you can use the S24 Ultra to quickly jot down notes on your commute or in a meeting, or even dabble in a bit of digital art if the mood takes you. It’s truly the ideal smartphone for productivity, right up there with foldable handsets.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

Where the S24 Ultra really stands out however is in its camera functionality. In his 4.5-star review, Mobile Editor Lewis Painter detailed: “with an increased 50MP adaptive pixel sensor, larger pixels and 2x wider OIS, the quality of images easily surpasses those of the previous generation at the 10x mark. It also allows the S24 Ultra to provide optical-quality zoom from 0.6x through to 10x, making it the most versatile mobile shooter from Samsung yet.”

For all these reasons and more, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is an absolute beast, and one that’s made even better thanks to EE’s Unlimited Essentials Plus contract, especially when it’s going for a reduced price.

You might like…

The Honor 200 Pro is better than half-price in time for Christmas

The Honor 200 Pro is better than half-price in time for Christmas

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
At this price, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is the fitness tracker you should buy before January

At this price, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is the fitness tracker you should buy before January

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is still sitting at its Black Friday price

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is still sitting at its Black Friday price

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
Get the iPhone 14 Plus from as low as £349 at Giffgaff

Get the iPhone 14 Plus from as low as £349 at Giffgaff

Hannah Davies 4 hours ago
The self-emptying Roomba Vacuum 2 Essential remains at Black Friday lows

The self-emptying Roomba Vacuum 2 Essential remains at Black Friday lows

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
Peace of mind costs less with this Tile Mate (2024) Bluetooth tracker deal

Peace of mind costs less with this Tile Mate (2024) Bluetooth tracker deal

Chris Smith 20 hours ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access