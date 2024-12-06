EE’s Christmas deal makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra even better

If you’re tempted to upgrade to the most fully-featured phone on the market (let alone from just the Android crop) then this Galaxy S24 Ultra deal from EE is well worth a look.

For a limited time only, EE has massively reduced the price of its more premium data bundles, making this the perfect time to nab a contract that can you help you to make the most of Samsung’s top-tier handset.

The deal in question lets you nab the S24 Ultra with EE’s Unlimited Essentials Plus plan which includes a super-fast connection with unlimited data, no-charge EU roaming, the ability to gift data and also enjoy unlimited data caps on a paired smartwatch, all for £30 upfront and £64.67 a month.

It’s also worth mentioning that the speed of the data in question can reach up to 100 Mbps which is more than enough for playing games online, let alone streaming TV shows and films. Really, it’s the perfect set-up to let the Galaxy S24 Ultra become your ‘everything’ device.

Speaking of the handset in question, there’s a reason why the S24 Ultra, almost a year on from its launch is still one of the absolute best phones you can buy right now.

Starting with the gorgeous 6.82-inch AMOLED display, the improved peak brightness of 2600 nits makes this a delight to use at any time of day, and it also utilises a new Gorilla Armor panel that (according to Samsung) is four times stronger than what has come before.

With the S Pen thrown in, you can use the S24 Ultra to quickly jot down notes on your commute or in a meeting, or even dabble in a bit of digital art if the mood takes you. It’s truly the ideal smartphone for productivity, right up there with foldable handsets.

Where the S24 Ultra really stands out however is in its camera functionality. In his 4.5-star review, Mobile Editor Lewis Painter detailed: “with an increased 50MP adaptive pixel sensor, larger pixels and 2x wider OIS, the quality of images easily surpasses those of the previous generation at the 10x mark. It also allows the S24 Ultra to provide optical-quality zoom from 0.6x through to 10x, making it the most versatile mobile shooter from Samsung yet.”

For all these reasons and more, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is an absolute beast, and one that’s made even better thanks to EE’s Unlimited Essentials Plus contract, especially when it’s going for a reduced price.