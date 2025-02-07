Tech gifts might be tricky but this Echo Spot deal is a slam dunk

Whether you’re buying a present for Valentine’s Day, a birthday or another celebration, tech gifts can be a bit tricky depending on who you’re buying for but, speaking from experience, the Echo Spot is an easy winner.

I’ve been using the lesser-featured Echo Dot for years now and I honestly don’t know how I’d get by without it. I use it for my bedside alarm, controlling my smart lights, checking on Amazon orders and playing a bit of music. It’s simple but inredibly effective, which is what makes this deal on the Echo Spot so appealing.

Originally going for £79.99, you can now bag the sleek Echo Spot with a 25% discount at only £59.99. That’s a far more wallet-friendly price and an inexpensive gift to boot.

Echo Spot price crash On the hunt for a great value tech gift? This deal on the Echo Spot is a great shout as its one of those rare devices that can do a bit of everything without costing too much.

Was £79.99

Now just £59.99 View Deal

At its core, the Echo Spot can do all of the same key features as my Echo Dot, such as playing your favourite playlists, giving you updates on the weather and even a round of the latest news headlines, if you so please.

Because the Spot has Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa built-in, you can interact with it entirely just by using your voice or, if you’d prefer, via the Alexa app on your smartphone.

Despite its small stature, the Echo Spot can still pump out some impressively loud sound, just as Home Technology Editor David Ludlow mentioned in his review: “there’s a front-firing 1.73-inch speaker on this model, the same as in the current Echo Dot speakers. Given the Echo Spot (2024)’s size, audio is quite impressive. I found it loud and with an impressive level of bass.”

What separates the Echo Spot from the Echo Dot however is its inclusion of a helpful 2.38-inch touchscreen. By default, this display can be used to show the time (always handy when you’re rushing around in the morning) but it can also offer up a quick glance at key bits of information, such as the expected high and low temperatures for the day, giving you the chance to prepare accordingly.

Similarly, it’ll also show you any meetings or appointments you have saved in your calendar, so you’re always kept in the know before you leave the house.

As a miniature smart home companion, the Echo Spot can do plenty, which is why it’s the ideal tech gift to please most people. Even those who aren’t massively into smart home tech will no doubt find a use for it.