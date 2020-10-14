Get a crazy cheap Echo Show and Ring Indoor Cam bundle before Prime Day ends

Looking for a last minute Prime Day deal to get your smart home set-up up and running? Look no further than this Amazon Echo Show 8 and Ring Indoor Cam bargain.

The bundle is just £69.99, offering a £100 saving on the original list price of everything purchased separately. Effectively, the Ring Indoor Cam is being offered for just £10 on top of a discounted Echo Show 8. Prime Members have got just under five hours to snap this up before Prime Day 2020 comes to a close.

These two devices are natural bedfellows, given the Echo Show 8 can be commanded to show a live feed of the security camera at any given time. Overall though, the Echo Show 8 is one of our favourite smart displays, earning 4.5/5 stars for its wide-ranging functionality and excellent voice commands, boosted by the on-screen experience.

It’s a little cheaper than the 10-inch version but still offers a HD display and fantastic audio. The Echo Show range is also getting Netflix support in the near future.

Our reviewer wrote: “Significantly cheaper than its big brother but with most of the same features, the Amazon Echo Show 8 strikes the perfect balance between price and size. A bright and sharp display and excellent audio make this smart display a perfect allrounder. You miss out on the Zigbee hub of the larger display, but realistically this is a feature that most people won’t miss.”

Of course, it’s not the newest Echo Show camera on the block, with Amazon recently outing a fancier model with a rotating screen, but this model will still do a great job for the majority of many people’s needs.

The Ring Indoor Cam is also highly rated by us at Trusted Reviews, earning plaudits for its bargain RRP (£49), Alexa commands, 1080p recording, night vision and cloud recording.

Our reviewer added: “With its flexible stand offering bookshelf, ceiling and wall mounting, the Ring Indoor Cam is something of a bargain for anyone looking for a high-quality, low-price indoor camera.”

