The Echo Show 8 is seeing a huge price drop in time for Mother’s Day

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Control compatible smart home devices, stream your favourite TV shows and get hands-free help from Alexa, all from the Echo Show 8.

Save over £44 and get the four-star Echo Show 8 for just £104.99 in the Amazon Spring Deals Day sale

Get the Amazon Echo Show 8 for just £104.99 in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale

The Echo Show 8 is now just £104.99 in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale event, which is over a massive £44 off its usual RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was £149
  • Now £104.99
View Deal

While the Echo Show 8’s eight-inch HD touchscreen may be unchanged from its predecessor, it still offers plenty of detail when streaming TV shows and movies from platforms such as Netflix and, of course, Amazon Prime Video. Alternatively, utilise Amazon Photos and turn your Show 8’s home screen into a digital photo frame.

The Show 8 sports dual two-inch neodymium stereo speakers, a passive bass radiator and spatial audio processing technology which we found delivers a “broader, more immersive audio output”.

Speaking of audio, the Show 8 also boasts room-adaption technology which automatically analyses the acoustics of your room and fine-tunes the audio playback accordingly, for optimum sound. 

You can also use the Echo Show 8 as a smart home hub, allowing you to pair and control Zigbee, Matter and Thread devices, such as light bulbs or video doorbells, without needing any other equipment. 

Naturally as an Amazon device, the Show is fitted with Alexa, which means you won’t even need to lift a finger to control your devices, as you can simply just use your voice to turn certain gadgets on or off. You can also use Alexa to set timers, alarms and get reminders on your calendars and reminders.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel.

Get Access

Overall we gave the Echo Show 8 a four-star rating, with our reviewer concluding you should buy the tablet if “you want more smart home control and better audio”.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift or you just want an easy way to control your smart home devices, the Amazon Echo Show 8 is a fantastic smart display. Now under £105, we’d recommend snapping this up before it runs out.

