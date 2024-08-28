Echo Dots are suddenly going cheap on Amazon

Looking for a smart speaker that offers excellent audio quality, allows you to control your smart home devices with just your voice, all for a genuine bargain? Look no further than the Echo Dot.

Save £25 and get the Amazon Echo Dot (2022) for just £29.99 in this limited time deal on Amazon.

Was £54.99

Now £29.99 View Deal

Thanks to its 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, you can expect clearer vocals and a deeper bass on the Amazon Echo Dot (2022), regardless of whether you’re listening to an album, streaming a podcast or immersing yourself in an audiobook.

Naturally as part of Amazon’s Echo line-up, the Dot has Amazon’s Alexa built-in, allowing you to control the device with just your voice. You can ask Alexa to play or adjust your music settings, read you the headlines and weather, set timers and even create calendar events.

Alexa can also be used for hands-free control of your paired smart home appliances, such as light bulbs, thermostat and plugs. Not only that but the Echo Dot is also fitted with temperature and motion sensors. Simply create a routine with Alexa’s help and the Echo Dot can adjust the thermostat when the temperature drops or turn the light on when someone comes into the room.

For additional peace of mind, the Echo Dot is built with extra privacy protection and control, which includes a ‘microphone off’ button that instantly disconnects the microphones.

Overall we gave the Echo Dot a near-perfect 4.5-star rating with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding: “if you’re in the market for a new smart speaker, the balance of price, features and sound quality are hard to beat.”

Whether you’re starting a new smart home setup or you’re a smart home veteran, we’d seriously recommend taking advantage of this limited time Echo Dot deal. At under £30, we don’t expect this offer to stick around for long.