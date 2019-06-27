Whoah! Get an Echo Dot for 99¢ while saving $50 on Audible today

If you’re an audio book aficionado, an Audible subscription and an Amazon Echo Dot speaker go together like peas and carrots. So we’re delighted to see that Amazon is making the best of this combo with an unbeatable deal.

As the company builds towards next month’s Prime Day sales, it is offering Prime subscribers up to $50 off an Audible subscription and throwing in an Echo Dot for just $0.99.

The $120 annual subscription (which comes with 12-audiobooks upfront) saves you $30 off the usual $150 upfront cost. It’s also a saving of $50 on buying a month-by-month subscription. When snapping up the offer, Amazon will send you a credit to get the Echo Dot for $0.99.

That’s a saving of $49.00 on Amazozn’s 3rd-generation Alexa-powered speaker. The speaker is far superior to its predecessors, with a refined rounded design, improved colour options and a fabric-covered speaker grille. Not that you’ll need room-shattering decibel levels when tucking into some Tolkien, but the current model is also louder than the previous Echo Dot generations.

BUY NOW: Save on Audible and get an Echo Dot for 99¢ at Amazon

The best part of the offer is that its open to Audible subscribers new and old. So long as you’re a Prime member, you’re in, even if you’ve previously had a subscription. It doesn’t appear to be available to current subscribers looking to extend their deal though.

In our review, we gave the Echo Dot 4.5/5 stars, calling it a vast improvement on the originals without an increase in price. Our reviewer wrote: “Audio has been dramatically improved, too, both in terms of quality and loudness, which makes Alexa easier to understand and means that the odd bit of music or radio is a possibility. If you’re looking to put Alexa in more rooms, then this is the device to buy.”

Related: Amazon Prime Day US guide

This isn’t the first time Amazon has offered an Echo Dot for under a dollar in recent weeks. The company offered a similar scheme for those signing up for the Amazon Prime Music Unlimited service.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Update newsletter widget