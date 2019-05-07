This unbeatable Amazon Music Offer gets you an Echo Dot for just 99p

Just when you think the Echo Dot couldn’t get any cheaper, Amazon pulls an incredible offer out of the bag – getting you the stylish Alexa smart speaker for just 99p.

Throughout Amazon’s many sales, the 3rd gen Echo Dot has never been cheaper than the £24.99 mark (down from £49.99), but at just 99p when you sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited’s Family Plan, this is the lowest price ever by a country mile.

Don’t worry though, Amazon’s not making up the difference by slapping a huge price hike on its Music Unlimited Family Plan. In fact, one month of the service – which is the required minimum to access the Echo Dot deal – only costs £14.99, and that comes with 50 million tracks that can be shared across six unique users.

That’s six people who can listen to Amazon Music Unlimited independently, without kicking someone else out of their Charli XCX streaming party (or whatever you might actually be listening to). With independent accounts, you also won’t have to worry about another user messing around with your carefully curated playlists.

Once you’ve signed up for Amazon Music Unlimited, you’ll receive an email within the first week of your subscription, allowing you to snag an Echo Dot at the aforementioned discounted price.

Plus, if you ever find yourself wanting to cancel your Amazon Music Unlimited subscription at any time, the process couldn’t be easier. With no contract weighing you down, changing your membership in any way is possible with just a few clicks.

It should be no surprise to anyone that we’re huge fans of the latest Echo Dot. Taking some warranted inspiration from the Google Home Mini, the 3rd gen Echo Dot now features a far more stylish design with fewer edges and a textured finish around the sides.

Scoring the Echo Dot a high 9/10 rating, we wrote: “For smart home control, the Echo Dot makes a lot of sense, as it’s cheap enough and discreet enough to place almost anywhere in your home where you want voice control. Amazon now uses four far-field microphones in the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) compared to the seven in the previous generation (one by each physical control).”

For just 99p, this is an absolute steal, and it goes without saying that there’s never been a better time to pick up an Echo Dot. Just be sure to get yours while stocks last.

