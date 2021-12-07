eBay’s secret AirPods Pro deal has come at the perfect time

You can snatch up the Apple AirPods Pro for under £200 this Christmas thanks to an amazing deal from eBay

We’re officially in the run-up to Christmas and we can’t think of anyone who wouldn’t be thrilled with a new pair of AirPods Pros with active noise cancellation. Typically, a pair of AirPods Pros would set you back £249, but they can be yours right right now for the reduced price of £189.

Even though the deal is available via eBay, the AirPods are in new and unused condition, with a year’s warranty to boot for additional peace of mind.

The AirPods Pro are now available for under £200 It’s the perfect time to upgrade your audio and listen to your favourite songs the way they were meant to sound with this Apple AirPods Pro deal. eBay

Available with free delivery

Now just £189 View Deal

It’s probably worth mentionng that while the AirPods Pro will work best with other Apple products, whether that be an iPhone or an iPad, you can still use them even if you’re rocking an Android phone or tablet.

The AirPods Pro are a step above the regular AirPods, with noticeably deeper bass and more details in the vocals. There is also the major addition of ANC, which helps to cancel out ambient noise so you can better focus on whatever you’re listening to.

According to our review, ANC allows you to comfortably tune into a podcast or a new album on the rattling London Underground and only experience a little bit of outside audio, making these the perfect choice for any regular commuters.

In terms of battery life, the AirPods Pro can last around four and a half hours with ANC turned on all the time, though that number jumps up to around five hours when ANC is turned off, with the case offering up another 24 hours of charge.

The AirPods Pro are now available for under £200 It’s the perfect time to upgrade your audio and listen to your favourite songs the way they were meant to sound with this Apple AirPods Pro deal. eBay

Available with free delivery

Now just £189 View Deal

During our review, we rated the AirPods Pro a highly recommended 4.5-stars, with the verdict reading: “AirPods Pro are excellent earbuds and easy to recommend, especially if you’re deep in the iOS ecosystem. They sound great, are far more comfortable than competing headphones and the ANC is very effective.”

If you’re looking for even more great deals to help you complete your Christmas shopping, then look no further. Just below are all the deals we’ve found recently so you can make use of the best price on all your desired products.