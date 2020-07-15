Coming to an end this Friday, there’s still time left to snag yourself a bargain in eBay’s July Mega Sale. Take a look below to see a whole host of new deals we’ve found.

Let’s face it, the last thing anyone should be doing right now is paying full price for their next big purchase or upgrade, just as no-one should undertake the arduous task of scrolling through thousands of items to find something that’s right for them. On both accounts, we’ve got you covered.

To save you some cash, and the time of having to trawl through the sale on your own, we’ve rounded up the best deals currently available in eBay’s ongoing sale. We’ve included a brief description for each offer to better detail why it’s a bargain, but rest assured that all of our top picks offer superb value for money.

PS4 Pro – Extra 10% off at checkout

PS4 Pro Deal – eBay Sale PS4 Pro Console – Refurbished With incredible exclusives like God of War and Marvel's Spider-Man, there's never been a better time to pick up a PS4 Pro, especially at this super low price.

With the PS5 on the horizon and production ramping down for this generation of consoles, it’s now harder than ever to get your hands on a PS4 Pro. If you’ve been on the lookout for one of these now rare consoles however, you’ll be pleased to know that professionally refurbished models are available for a limited time at just over the £250 mark.

Nearly £100 off its original asking price, this is the perfect offer for any who hasn’t had a chance to dive into the unbelievable library of games on Sony’s latest console.

With must-play exclusive like God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man and The Last of Us Part II, the PS4 Pro will let you get the most out of them when hooked up to a 4K, HDR-ready TV.

LG 49-inch 4K Ultra HD NanoCell Smart TV – Extra 10% off at checkout

LG 49" NanoCell TV Deal – eBay Sale LG 49SM8050PLC 49" 4K Ultra HD NanoCell Smart TV Looking for an affordable upgrade to your LCD TV? LG's NanoCell range has got you covered, especially with this huge price drop courtesy of the July Mega Sale.

New to NanoCell? A serious upgrade over LCD, NanoCell isn’t quite as robust as OLED, but it does utilise a comprehensive grid system to deliver more realistic colours and lighting to enhance your viewing experience.

Because of the added picture quality, LG NanoCell TVs tend to cost a bit more, but with a double discount available during the eBay sale, this is a great opportunity to upgrade your home cinema set-up on the cheap.

Portable 4L Air Coolers – 26% off

Portable Air Cooler Deal – eBay Sale Portable 4L Air Cooler If you want to avoid getting caught out in the next heatwave, then now's the time to invest in a solid air cooler than can keep your home feeling cool with ease.

Don’t worry, you’re not the only one dreading the next heat wave. That last one was a real doozy, but there’s no reason why you can’t be well prepared the next time round.

If you got caught off guard or simply didn’t have a fan powerful enough to make working from home a bit more bearable, this is the perfect time to invest in a proper Air Cooler, one that uses cold water to cool the air around you and bring the temperature down in your home.

Shark DuoClean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner IF200UK – 57% off

Shark DuoClean Cordless Vacuum Deal – eBay Sale Shark DuoClean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner IF200UK (Refurbished) Time to stop putting up with tired old vacuum cleaners, and pick up something that actually does the job properly. With a massive 57% off, this Shark DuoClean Cordless Vacuum is an absolute steal.

Be honest, if there’s one thing that working from home has achieved, it’s got us all to spend more time scrutinising the cleanliness of our homes. If you feel as though your cleaning routine could do with a shake up, there’s no better place to start than with a cordless vacuum.

Freeing you from the burden of a power outlet, the Shark DuoClean IF200UK’s flexible wand allows you to easily tackle those traditionally hard to reach spaces like under the sofa or under the bed.

While this offer only applies to refurbished models of the vacuum in question, rest assured that it’s been refurbished by Shark itself, ensuring that you’re still getting a quality vacuum cleaner with the standard warranty period included.

Huawei P Smart (2019) – Extra 10% off at checkout

Huawei P Smart Deal – eBay Sale Huawei P Smart (2019) SIM-free – Refurbished The Huawei P Smart was already a steal at £199, but this offer slashes more than 50% off the handset, making it one of the best affordable smartphones out there.

Before you balk at the idea of owning a Huawei phone in 2020, just remember that everything before the Huawei Mate 30 (which includes the highlighted phone here), still has use of all the Google apps.

At £199, the updated Huawei P Smart was already a bargain, featuring the same robust camera experience that consumers have come to expect from Huawei’s handsets. And yet, with the temporary price of £94.49 in the eBay sale, the P Smart is now a no-brainer for anyone looking to buy a highly rated affordable smartphone.

