eBay has a huge range of discounts on Shark cleaning products

eBay has announced a flash sale on tech from the immensely popular brand Shark, allowing shoppers to save 30% on a huge range of products to enhance your home cleaning and personal care regime.

From Wednesday, July 24th at 10am to Saturday, July 27th at 10am, shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 30% on a variety of Shark products.

There’s a maximum discount of £100 and up to three redemptions per buyer, making it the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home appliances at an unbeatable price. Just remember to use the code SHARKFLASH30 at checkout.

Save £48 on the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Make sure to use code SHARKFLASH30 to get the discount. eBay

Was £159

Now £111.30 View Deal

One of the standout deals knocks almost £48 off the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum (IZ202UK). Originally priced at £159, it’s now available for just £111.30. This vacuum offers cordless convenience and powerful suction, making it easier than ever to tackle dirt on carpets and hard floors. You can enjoy up to 40 minutes of runtime and the flexibility of a lightweight design.

Save £48 on the Shark Corded Upright Vacuum, Anti-Hair Wrap Make sure to use code SHARKFLASH30 to get the discount. eBay

Was £159

Now £111.30 View Deal

For those who prefer corded solutions, the Shark Corded Upright Vacuum, Anti-Hair Wrap (NZ690UK) is a great option at the exact same price. It’s now priced at £111.30, a £47.70 drop from its regular £159. Perfect for homes with pets, this upright vacuum features Anti-Hair Wrap technology to remove hair from the brush-roll as you clean, ensuring uninterrupted performance.

Save £27 on the Shark Klik n’ Flip Automatic Steam Pocket Mop Make sure to use code SHARKFLASH30 to get the discount. eBay

Was £89

Now £62.30 View Deal

Upgrade your floor cleaning with the Shark Klik n’ Flip Automatic Steam Pocket Mop (S6003UK). Originally £89, it’s now £62.30, representing a saving of £26.70. This advanced steam mop not only sanitises your floors but also provides a deeper clean with its steam-blasting technology, making it perfect for homes with pets and kids.

Save £75 on the Shark FlexStyle 5-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer Make sure to use code SHARKFLASH30 to get the discount. eBay

Was £249

Now £174.30 View Deal

For personal care, the Shark FlexStyle 5-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer (HD440UK) is now available for £174.30, a £74.70 discount from its original £249 price. This versatile device combines a hair dryer and air styler in one, offering multiple styling options with its interchangeable attachments, making it an essential tool for achieving salon-quality results at home.

To take advantage of these deals, simply browse the selection of eligible Shark products on eBay during the sale period. Use the promo code SHARKFLASH30 at checkout to apply the discount.

Remember, the offer is limited to a maximum discount of £100 per transaction and up to three redemptions per buyer.

These incredible deals are available for a limited time only, so make sure you finish your shopping by July 27th at 10am. This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your cleaning and personal care arsenal.