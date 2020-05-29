Catch the first 19 seasons of The Simpsons as it was intended with Disney Plus’ seven day free trial offer.

When Springfield docked on the shores of Disney Plus, it’s fair to say the House of Mouse had a bit of a “D’oh!” moment on its new streaming service, giving the first 19 seasons of The Simpsons a remastered aspect ratio of 16:9 rather than its original 4:3. This left the animation distorted and classic gags cut short – or, rather, cut out.

However, Disney Plus has listened to the uproar and tinkered around with the back-end to bring us what we asked for, granting us the option to turn off the widescreen format, and a great excuse to finally get around to marathoning The Simpsons. With a seven day free trial, Disney Plus is certainly selling it to us.

We can almost hear it now… the angelic ‘ahs’ as the clouds part and the intro begins. Whether you’re on top of the latest episodes of Matt Groening’s classic or you haven’t caught an episode since 2008 at 6pm on Channel 4 – ahem – you’ve got plenty to be excited about when it comes to Disney Plus, especially with exclusives like Playdate with Destiny, a new Maggie-centric short film that even gives Pixar a run for its money.

Of course, as well as The Simpsons, Disney Plus is home to a ton of family friendly entertainment, including animated classics straight from the Disney Vault, as well as new originals that debuted on the streaming service. This includes the headline hitter The Mandalorian and the adorable reveal of Baby Yoda.

With National Geographic under its wing too, you can expect a ton of interesting documentaries to follow, taking in the natural world which has inspired much of Disney Plus’ animal heavy filmography. Hosting hundreds of TV shows and films for all the family to enjoy, this is a great subscription to have in every household, keeping all your viewers happy.

Almost seven days into your trial and hooked? Well, you’ve got to finish all 31 seasons of The Simpsons, haven’t you? Choose between Disney Plus’ monthly rate of £5.99 a month or its annual pass at £59.99 for the whole year, saving 15% on the monthly cost and letting you enjoy Disney’s best bits of content into 2021.

