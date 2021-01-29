If you hop on over to Argos’ eBay storefront right now, you can pick up a refurbished pair of the 5-star rated Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds for just £124.99. You’ll want to act fast though, as stock is already low on the product page.

The WF-1000XM3 are still our favourite true wireless earbuds yet, thanks to their superb sound and active noise cancellation, but if they were out of your price range at their original RRP of £220 then the newly discounted rate should be a lot easier to contend with.

Deal: Refurbished Sony WF-1000XM3 ANC earbuds for just £124.99 (original RRP £220)

If you’ve had the chance to test any of the exemplary over-ear headphones within Sony’s WH-1000 range, then you’ll know that they offer some of the best listening experiences available right now. With the WF-1000XM3, Sony has managed to replicate that same level of quality albeit in the earbud form.

With the QN1e processor, the WF-1000XM3 were second to none at the time of their release when it came to ANC at this size. While the earbuds have since been dethroned, they’re still a worthy option, with TV and Audio Editor Kob Monney writing in his updated review:

“Noise cancellation is excellent, but they’ve been bested by the recent Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. Nonetheless, the WF-1000XM3 are great at blocking out ambient sounds whether that’s on a plane, train or automobile. Walking around a city and noises are significantly reduced – but the Bose are even more stifling.”

The key difference here though is that the Bose earbuds still cost well over £200 so if you’re on a strict budget then the WF-1000XM3 will be far more appealing.

The earbuds are also noteworthy for their lengthy battery life, letting you get up to 24 hours of playback with the included charging case. You can also interact with Alexa and Google Assistant simply by tapping the touch interface on the earbuds, saving you the need to rummage around for your phone on the go.

Still a fantastic pair of true wireless earbuds – even at full price – the Sony WF-1000XM3 are an absolute steal at just £124.99. Be sure to a grab a pair for yourself before stock runs out.

