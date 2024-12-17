Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

EA Sports FC 25 takes the series’ customary Christmas price dive

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

EA Sports FC mightn’t be called FIFA anymore, but it’s still likely to end up in as many Christmas stockings as usual.

In true Christmas tradition, EA Sports FC 25 is half-price at Amazon. You can buy the PS5 version of the game for just £34.99, which is 50% off the £69.99 RRP.

The flagship football game of the year is now half the £69.99 asking price. With rapid delivery, there’s no worries about getting it in time for Christmas.

You’ll get free delivery of this physical game if you’re an Amazon Prime member with delivery as soon as December 18 if you get your act together and order tonight. This game only came out on September 27 and, as is always the case, the discounts come steeply.

EA Sports FC 25 is coming into its own after the break-up with FIFA. Apart from the world governing body, the major licenses are retained, meaning you’ll be able to play in the Premier League, Champions Leagues, La Liga and the EFL to name a few. There’s 19,000+ players from 700+ authentic clubs.

There are also new game modes to enjoy, including the new 5vs5 Rush feature that leverages Football Ultimate Team (FKA Football Ultimate Team). Gamers can pit their dream 5-a-side teams against each other.

There’s also a new FC IQ feature, that makes this the most realistic version of the game ever. There’s been an “overhaul of tactical foundations across the game which delivers greater strategic control and more realistic collective movement at team level,” EA says.

The career mode has also been overhauled. You can now reference real world leagues and take over a club with Live Start Points and play out the rest of the season. Do you think you can keep Southampton up, from today’s standings? Knock yourself out.

On top of all this, the gameplay and graphics remain incredibly lifelike and this is the best looking game in the series yet.

