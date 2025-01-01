Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

EA Sports FC 25 price is dropping faster than Man United’s season

Chris Smith

If you’ve got a new games console for Christmas, there’s half a chance your first purchase might be a staple series like EA Sports FC 25 (née FIFA). And, after Christmas, the price usually drops like a stone.

The traditional precipitous drop has continued at the football season’s midway point. You can get EA Sports FC 25 for PS5 for £29.99 on Amazon. That’s a £40 (or 57%) saving on the £69.99 asking price. Previously, we’ve seen the price fall to £34.99, but this is the lowest price yet.

This is also the physical version of the game, meaning there’s a bit of a sell-on value if you decide to shift it later on.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you’ll get rapid delivery at no extra cost too. That means it’ll be on your doorstep by Friday night enabling you to spend the weekend getting reacquainted with this year’s version.

EA Sports FC 25 is coming into its own after the break-up with FIFA. Apart from the world governing body, the major licenses are retained, meaning you’ll be able to play in the Premier League, Champions Leagues, La Liga and the EFL to name a few. There’s 19,000+ players from 700+ authentic clubs.

There are also new game modes to enjoy, including the new 5vs5 Rush feature that leverages Football Ultimate Team (FKA Football Ultimate Team). Gamers can pit their dream 5-a-side teams against each other.

There’s also a new FC IQ feature, that makes this the most realistic version of the game ever. There’s been an “overhaul of tactical foundations across the game which delivers greater strategic control and more realistic collective movement at team level,” EA says.

The career mode has also been overhauled. You can now reference real world leagues and take over a club with Live Start Points and play out the rest of the season. Do you think you can keep Southampton up, from today’s standings? Knock yourself out.

On top of all this, the gameplay and graphics remain incredibly lifelike and this is the best looking game in the series yet.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

