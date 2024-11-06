Dyson’s second attempt at headphones just got the Black Friday treatment

These Dyson headphones certainly don’t suck. And now you can get the OnTrac Noise Cancelling wireless over-ear headphones at a bargain price.

John Lewis is selling the unique Dyson OnTrac headphones for £50 off – and you can get these noise cancelling cans for £399 instead of £449. They’re available in copper and aluminium variants, with both currently in stock.

Dyson OnTrac ANC headphones are £50 off The Dyson OnTrac headphones with ANC are currently £50 off at John Lewis. John Lewis

Save £50

Now £449 View Deal

There’s free standard delivery and John Lewis offers a 2-year guarantee. There’s also free returns until January 23 if you’re not satisfied. Those are three of the reasons we love buying tech from John Lewis; the perks are great.

As for the headphones themselves, the bold design is definitely a feature for those seeking unique style, but they’ve also go it where it counts.

The active noise cancelling is effective with up to 40dB cancelled out, there’s clear detailed sound, and battery life stretches to 55-hours. They have Bluetooth 5.0 technology (not the most modern, to be fair), while there’s support for SBC, AAC, and LHDC codecs and USB-C charging.

Our reviewer said the noise cancelling “not much gets through and with music playing it’s a pretty quiet experience. On the London Underground, they were effective enough but there were points on the Jubilee where the noise was enough to make music more difficult to listen to.”

In his four-star review, Kob Monney also said the OnTrac headphones were great for those with a bold sense of style. He wrote: “The outer caps look like the gold vinyl records and really stand out, but you can customise anyway you like, which offers a great way to imbue these headphones with personality.

“From a technical perspective, the Dyson OnTrac are excellent. The noise-cancelling is effective, the wireless performance is excellent, and the battery life goes on and on.”