Dyson’s iconic cordless vacuum now has a double discount

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick is, as much a vacuum cleaner can be, an icon of industry. Now you can save twice on picking one up.

Very is selling the Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum for £224.10. That’s brand new, not a refurbished model. The retail price of £399 has already been dropped by £150 and you can save an extra 10% with the code HOME10 at checkout. There’s free standard delivery in the UK too.

This Dyson deal certainly doesn’t suck

The Dyson V8 Absolute remains an iconic cordless vacuum cleaner and we can’t believe how low the price has got at Very.

You might wanna hurry up with this deal because the retailer has sold 84 in the last 48 hours, while more than 100 people have added them to the basket over the same time period.

And with good reason. Our reviewers call this “the gold standard for vacuum cleaners” praising the powerful performance, strong battery life, and easy-to-empty bin.

There’s a motor that spins at 110,000 revs per minute for super-powerful, fade-free suction, while the 40 minutes of run time from a single charge promises whole-home cleaning and bag less collection.

There’s tech to detangle hair as you clean, which stops pet and human sheddage from wrapping around the brush bar. It’ll work on multiple floor types, runs quietly, and includes five cleaning tools to account for the differing surfaces.

Our reviewer said: “The Dyson V8 Absolute is still an excellent cordless vacuum cleaner – there’s no doubting that. It excels in every possible way and sets a very high bar.

“If you have a plug-in cleaner that you use for a deep clean, but you want a cordless cleaner for day-to-day use, the V8 is an excellent choice. It’s powerful enough to deal with pet hair and other regular household muck.”

