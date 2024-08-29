Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Dyson’s dropped a double discount for the ages

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Need a powerful vacuum to tackle your hard floors but don’t want to splurge on an expensive model? This Dyson deal is one for you. 

Not only is the refurbished Dyson Omni-Glide already 20% off from Dyson’s Official eBay outlet, but enter the code DYSONAUG30 at the checkout and you’ll get an extra £72 off. This will take the Dyson Omni-Glide down to just £167.99 which is a massive overall saving of £132.

Get the Dyson Omni-Glide vacuum for just £167.99 with this code

Get a refurbished in ‘very good’ condition for just £167.99, simply by entering the code DYSONAUG30 at the checkout. Act fast as this code will expire on 3rd September 2024.

  • Official Dyson eBay Outlet
  • Was £299.99
  • Now £167.99 with code DYSONAUG30
View Deal

The refurbished Omni-Glide is in “very good” condition, which Dyson explains may show signs of slight wear and tear, but it has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by a quality-vetted seller. For additional peace of mind, Dyson also includes a one-year guarantee.

Powered by Dyson’s own Hyperdymium motor, the Omni-Glide cordless vacuum is built for hard floors and is able to spin at up to 105,000rpm to create powerful suction. 

As the name suggests, the Omni-Glide can move across floors and around obstacles with ease, thanks to its articulating neck and four stabilising castors. Not only that but its wand can lie completely flat and reach tight spaces seamlessly.

The main Fluffy cleaner head is fitted with two brush bars that are covered in soft nylon to capture large debris, alongside black anti-static carbon fibre filaments to remove dust and other finer particles. 

Also included is a combination tool for quick switching between cleaning and dusting and a mini motorised tool for removing stubborn dirt from upholstery. 

Debris is captured and secured with the Omni-Glide’s five stage filtration system which picks up fine particles and dust and keeps them trapped in the bin. When it’s time to empty, the bin’s hygienic ejection mechanism means dust is driven out in one smooth action.

We gave the Dyson Omni-Glide a near-perfect 4.5-star rating with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow hailing the vacuum as a “top cleaner for hard floors, and a great handheld vacuum for smaller spills. As such, it excels for use in apartments or as a grab-and-go cleaner in larger homes.”

Lightweight, easy to manoeuvre and now just £167.99, if you have a smaller home with lots of hard floors then the Dyson Omni-Glide is perfect for you.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

