Dyson’s dropped a double discount for the ages

The refurbished Omni-Glide is in “very good” condition, which Dyson explains may show signs of slight wear and tear, but it has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by a quality-vetted seller. For additional peace of mind, Dyson also includes a one-year guarantee.

Powered by Dyson’s own Hyperdymium motor, the Omni-Glide cordless vacuum is built for hard floors and is able to spin at up to 105,000rpm to create powerful suction.

As the name suggests, the Omni-Glide can move across floors and around obstacles with ease, thanks to its articulating neck and four stabilising castors. Not only that but its wand can lie completely flat and reach tight spaces seamlessly.

The main Fluffy cleaner head is fitted with two brush bars that are covered in soft nylon to capture large debris, alongside black anti-static carbon fibre filaments to remove dust and other finer particles.

Also included is a combination tool for quick switching between cleaning and dusting and a mini motorised tool for removing stubborn dirt from upholstery.

Debris is captured and secured with the Omni-Glide’s five stage filtration system which picks up fine particles and dust and keeps them trapped in the bin. When it’s time to empty, the bin’s hygienic ejection mechanism means dust is driven out in one smooth action.

We gave the Dyson Omni-Glide a near-perfect 4.5-star rating with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow hailing the vacuum as a “top cleaner for hard floors, and a great handheld vacuum for smaller spills. As such, it excels for use in apartments or as a grab-and-go cleaner in larger homes.”

Lightweight, easy to manoeuvre and now just £167.99, if you have a smaller home with lots of hard floors then the Dyson Omni-Glide is perfect for you.