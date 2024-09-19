Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Dyson vacuums are finally affordable for a limited time

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

This limited time deal can get you the Dyson V8 for a rare affordable price.

There are two fundamental facts about pretty much every Dyson vacuum cleaner: they are very good, and they are very expensive. This Dyson V8 deal temporarily does away with that second point, but you’ll need to be quick.

Over on Dyson’s official eBay outlet, you can pick up a Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner, in certified refurbished condition, for a downright affordable price of £199.74. You’ll note that the price is listed as £234.99, which is already solid, but when you apply the code ‘STAR15’ at checkout you’ll receive a further 15% discount.

Get the Dyson V8 for less than £200

Get the Dyson V8 for less than £200

The Dyson V8 is available at a knock-down price, with these certified refurbished models selling for less than £200.

  • Dyson on eBay
  • Save 15% with ‘STAR15’ code
  • Now £199.74
View Deal

That ‘STAR15’ code has been making its way into a lot of our deals of late, but it’s set to elapse very soon indeed. In other words, suck up this Dyson deal as soon as you can.

The Dyson V8 is an oldie but a goodie. We reviewed the Dyson V8 Animal variant back in the day, and awarded it a glowing 4.5-star review. “The V8 is so powerful it can replace a corded cleaner for most jobs,” we concluded.

It packs excellent suction power into a compact cordless form factor, as well as an easy-to-empty bagless bin. There’s a solid 40-minute run time, and a handy wall dock keeps it stored away whilst enabling an easy charge up process.

As mentioned, this particular until is a refurbished model, but it’s described as being in Very Good condition. This means that “The item shows minimal wear. It is fully functional and has been professionally refurbished, tested, inspected and cleaned to very good condition by qualified sellers”, according to Dyson’s own description.

You’ll also get all of the original cleaning accessories, which means three cleaning heads, two of which let you turn the Dyson V8 into a handheld cleaner for cars, drapes, and other tight nooks and crannies.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

