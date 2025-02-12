Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

One of Dyson’s best vacuums has a Black Friday-level discount

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

Usually if you want to nab one of Dyson’s cordless vacuum cleaners on offer, you’d have to wait until one of the year’s big sales events, but that’s not the case here.

Giving us a bit of the Black Friday treatment in the middle of February, Amazon has just dropped one of the best Dyson deals we’ve seen this year, letting you buy the Dyson V8 for only $349.99.

For context, this same cordless vacuum cleaner would have set you back $469.99 a week ago, making this 26% saving well worth jumping on for anyone who’s ready to get serious about their home cleaning.

Even though they definitely fetch a high price, there’s a reason why Dyson vacuums are considered to be the best options out there. Not only do they bring an unparalleled sense of style to the market, but they also back up their design with powerful motors that can give your home the proper deep clean that it deserves.

While we haven’t reviewed this exact model, we have tested the Dyson V8 Animal which, with the exception of a few pet-friendly accessories, is essentially the same. The V8 Animal scored an easy 4.5-star rating for its high quality suction power, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow writing:

“A single pass effectively cleared our spilled oats without leftovers or flicking particles away. The head’s open front and flexible plastic bar at the rear are a very effective design for hard floors, and there was never any great need to step up to MAX mode.”

Simply put, if you’ve ever had to go over a single spot several times as your current vacuum just isn’t quite as powerful as you’d want it to be, then you’ll notice the difference right away by upgrading to the Dyson.

When your home is looking its best, you can also disassemble the Dyson V8 to use it as a handheld vacuum cleaner for your car, getting rid of any bits of dirt or debris with ease.

After you’re done, the V8’s slim profile means that it can be stored away easily and without taking up much space, which is particularly helpful if you live in an apartment with limited storage facilities.

Any chance to save on a Dyson vacuum is worth shouting about, so if you’ve been tempted to make the switch then now’s your chance to buy one for less.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

