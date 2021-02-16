Dyson vacuums rarely come cheap, which is why this superb offer on a certified refurbished model of the V7 Motorhead vacuum is worth shouting about.

By using the code PLAYWITH15 at the checkout, you can bring the price down on this swish cordless vacuum to just £169.99 – one of the cheapest prices it’s ever been. While the offer only applies to refurbished versions of the V7, the process has been carried out by Dyson itself, ensuring that these vacuums are up to the high standard of quality expected by the company.

Deal: Dyson V7 Motorhead cordless vacuum for just £169.99 (use code PLAYWITH15)

Stock is already moving quickly however, and it’s likely to sell out before the code expires this Friday, February 19. If you want to transform home vacuuming into a stress-free experience, then don’t let this unbelievable offer get away from you.

It should come as no surprise but Dyson vacuums have never failed to impress us – holding their own under testing and emerging with some of the best documented results.

While we haven’t reviewed the Dyson V7 Motorhead itself, we have tested the incredibly similar V7 Animal, the latter of which is more expensive due to the various accessories bundled with it. They both feature the same cordless design that’s easy to manoeuvre, and a bagless system that allows for waste to simply be ejected into the bin after vacuuming is complete.

The two vacuums also share the same level of power, the efficiency of which left us pleased in our review: “A simple hand over the nozzle test on both normal and Max power modes demonstrates everything we’ve come to expect from Dyson’s V models: great suction and high airflow.”

You get up to 30 minutes of operation on a single charge with the Dyson V7, which should be ample time for you to cover the surface of your home (if not, then you might be spending too long on cleaning).

At just £169.99, there’s now no excuse as to why you wouldn’t upgrade to a stylish Dyson vacuum – just remember to use the code PLAYWITH15 to receive the full discount.

