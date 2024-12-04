The Dyson Supersonic is seeing a rare price cut after Black Friday

Although Black Friday is officially over, some big ticket items are still seeing a discount, including the rarely reduced Dyson Supersonic.

Argos is currently selling the top-rated Dyson Supersonic hair dryer for just £199.99 which is a massive £80 off its usual price. Argos also includes a two-year warranty for extra peace of mind too.

The Dyson Supersonic is seeing a rare price cut The rarely reduced Dyson Supersonic is currently just £199.99 from Argos, which is a solid £80 off its usual RRP. Argos

Easily one of the most talked-about and popular hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic promises faster drying across different hair types, without relying on extreme heat which damages your locks.

Fitted with intelligent heat control, the Supersonic measures and regulates air temperature over 40 times a second, which not only prevents breakage and damage but also protects and boosts your hair’s natural shine.

You can also select between four heat settings, which includes a useful cold shot for setting your style in place, and three speed settings for extra control too.

Powering the Supersonic is Dyson’s small and mighty digital motor V9 which spins at up to 110,000 rpm. This, combined with Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology, produces a high-pressure, high-velocity jet of controlled air for much faster drying than standard appliances.

Included with the Supersonic is the Dyson Styling Concentrator which focuses air for precision styling, one section at a time.

Fed up with loud hair dryers? Dyson explains that the Supersonic’s motor is acoustically tuned to produce one inaudible frequency alongside a vibration reduction system too, for a more peaceful hair styling experience.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Dyson Supersonic yet, it currently boasts a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, based on over 700 verified Argos customer reviews. Not only that but 95% of customers report that they would recommend the hair dryer too.

If you want to reduce the time you spend drying and styling your hair, then the powerful Dyson Supersonic is the perfect purchase – especially with this rare price cut.