The 4.5-star rated Dyson Supersonic hair dryer has just received a massive discount over at Dyson’s eBay store, down from £299.99 to just £239.99.

The discount only applies to Certified Refurbished models of the Supersonic, the process of which has been carried out by Dyson itself to ensure the quality of the hair dryers for sale. As with all refurbished Dyson deals however, they tend to have a painfully short shelf life so if you’re eager to incorporate the Dyson Supersonic into your daily routine then the sooner you pounce, the better.

Deal: Dyson Supersonic Certified Refurbished for just £239.99 (RRP £299.99)

With a world-renowned reputation for producing some of the most powerful vacuum motors available, it should probably come as no surprise that Dyson’s technological prowess has also found its way into the Supersonic hair dryer.

Utilising the V9 motor, the Dyson Supersonic can dry your hair roughly six times faster than the average hair dryer, giving you more time in return to get on with your day. That power is also accessible to anyone, as the Supersonic comes with several attachments designed to suit different types of hair.

For instance, the ‘Diffuser’ attachment has been made specifically with curly hair in mind, utilising longer nozzles that can offer a robust drying experience for hair that’s closer to the scalp.

Bestowing the Dyson Supersonic with a well-earned Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, we detailed in our verdict: “If you really care about your ‘do, then I reckon the Supersonic is a worthy buy. Its ability to smooth hair was particularly impressive. It could save you a fortune in styling products, and you might even be able to ditch your GHDs or those pricey Brazilian straightening treatments at your local salon. But it’s the speed of this dryer that puts it a cut above the rest. Because anything that buys us an extra 10 minutes in bed is a winner in our book.”

If the notion of an extra 10 minutes in bed sounds like a dream come true, then don’t miss out on this superb Dyson Supersonic deal while it’s still available.

