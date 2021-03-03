Yes, you read that right. There’s a 15% discount available right now on almost all of Dyson’s cordless vacuum cleaners via the company’s eBay store.

The majority of vacuum models featured in the sale are Certified Refurbished, but this ensures that either Dyson itself or a third party verified by Dyson has carried out the refurbishing process, so you’ll still be getting a high quality product.

In some instances however, the 15% discount is also being applied to new models of Dyson vacuum cleaners, such as the Dyson V8 Animal. There’s no code to use this time around, as the discount will be applied automatically at the checkout.

There are too many tempting offers to count here, so instead of singling out a single deal, we’ve collated several that best exemplify what’s available. If you’re interested in getting a Dyson vacuum but are also on a strict budget, then the Dyson V7 Animal is the best option to go for.

Originally going for £249 brand new, the Certified Refurbished option will only set you back £186.99. We gave the V7 Animal a rare 5-star rating in our review, stating: “We’ve been big fans of Dyson’s V6 and then V8 models, and the V7 Animal simply builds on the versatility and convenience of the breed. Performance is just as good with the same superb design, fabulous engineering, ideal pet-hair tools, and excellent features throughout. The V7 simply trades a little suction power for longer run-times than its siblings, and lighter weight than the flagship V8.”

If you do find yourself flushed with cash however, then the robust Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute sits at the other end of the spectrum with some impressive power for a cordless vacuum. Another Dyson product to acquire the full 5-star rating and a Trusted Reviews Highly Recommended badge, the V10 is one of the most versatile vacuums and can tackle almost anything you throw at it. As surmised in our review:

“Last year, we got really excited about Dyson’s V8 and the V10 has eclipsed even that superb cordless model. The V10 is stupendously powerful, superbly designed and delivers outstanding cleaning on any surface. Where this new model really stands out is how much run time you get at this prodigious level of cleaning power. In suction mode 2, with a motorised tool attached, we got over 23 minutes of cleaning performance that was up there with, or eclipsed, many mains-powered vacuums.”

Regardless of which vacuum cleaner you decide to go for, you’ll still be getting an incredible offer thanks to the 15% discount now available when you shop via Dyson’s eBay store.

