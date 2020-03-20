Get 15% off the Dyson AM06 desk fan using the eBay discount code PRESSPLAY.

Keep things breezy whilst working from home with this fantastic saving on the Dyson AM06 desk fan, now slipping well below its RRP of £250.

Already listed a quid cheaper at £249, make the most of eBay’s ongoing discount code on the Currys PC World store, taking a further 15% off and bringing it down to £211.65. All you have to do is copy and paste the discount code PRESSPLAY at the checkout to redeem your £37.35 saving.

The Dyson AM06 replaces Dyson’s original line of Dyson desk fans, offering a compact fan that can comfortably fit on your desk and keep you cool whilst you fire off work left, right and centre. Seeing upgrades from its predecessors, the Dyson AM06 offers a number of upgrades, concluding in us deeming the desk fan, “a perfect companion for warm, muggy nights.”

With its unique design, the Dyson AM06 offers a blade-less cooling experience, coming with a 30cm circular airflow amp. The desk fan also takes a minimalist approach with only an on/off switch for a more sleek overall look, with a separate remote for controlling other aspects of your airflow.

Drawing in air, the Dyson AM06 works by pushing said air “through a tiny, directed aperture in order to create a cooling effect. Unlike traditional bladed fans, however, it does this in a smooth, unbuffeted manner, with a steady continuous flow of air helping better regulate the temperature of your body and room.” With its smooth oscillation feature, the AM06 is able to evenly distribute cooling air around the room, rather than targeting just one area.

On top of this fantastic ventilation, the Dyson AM06 comes with a Quiet Mark accreditation, claiming to be 75% quieter than previous models, avoiding using excess energy to create noise – ideal for when cooling down during the hot summer nights without disturbance.

Niftily still, the Dyson AM06 now also includes a sleep timer, which will help save on those electricity bills. With the sleep timer you’ll be able to set it for anywhere between 15 minutes and nine hours

