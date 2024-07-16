Dyson has nothing on this Prime Day cordless vacuum offer

Nab a top-rated powerful cordless vacuum cleaner for a steal, thanks to this Prime Day deal.

Prime members can currently get the top-rated Vax ONEPWR Blade 4 cordless vacuum for just £129.99 in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Take £50 off the powerful Vax Blade 4 Cordless Vacuum Get the mighty Vax ONEPWR Blade 4 cordless vacuum for a bargain in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Was £179.99

Now £129.99 View Deal

Despite its bargain price, the Vax ONEPWR Blade 4 is a powerful vacuum cleaner that promises a similar cleaning performance to corded appliances while boasting the convenience and flexibility of a cordless model.

Powered by Vax Core Technology, the vacuum continually monitors power to maximise cleaning efficiency and performance, ensuring constant high pick-up performance even when the battery is running low.

Need to tackle a particularly large mess? Switch on Boost Mode to get up to three times the power at the touch of a button, to quickly clean up those troublesome messes.

With a three-stage filtration technology, the Blade 4 promises to pick up even the smallest particles of dust and keeps them secure in the generously-sized 0.6-litre bin, making this a great choice if you have anyone in your household with allergies.

Weighing just 3.1kg, the Blade 4 is impressively lightweight which means you can carry it around the house and reach higher areas with minimal effort.

With its mighty 4Ah battery, the Blade 4 can last up to 45-minutes on its lowest power setting, although this drops to just 12-minutes when constantly in turbo mode. The battery itself is even swappable with other Vax ONEPWR products.

Included in this offer is the main motorised floor head that’s fitted with Vax’s DustTracker LEDs, which illuminates your path ensuring no mess or dust is left behind. Vax also throws in a crevice tool for those hard-to-reach areas and a dusting brush, plus a three-year warranty for extra peace of mind.

We gave the Vax ONEPWR Blade 4 cordless vacuum a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Home Editor David Ludlow concluding “the Vax ONEPWR Blade 4 punches way above its weight” and “does an excellent job on all surfaces”.

Upgrade your vacuum for a bargain thanks to this deal on the Vax ONEPWR Blade 4 cordless cleaner.

