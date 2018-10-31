Black Friday Dyson Deals: What we expect and discounts live now

Black Friday Dyson Deals: We’re expecting plenty of deals on Dyson vacuum cleaners this Black Friday, and we’ll be presenting the best of the bunch right here.

Dyson Black Friday 2018

As the go-to brand in vacuum cleaning (sorry Henry), it’s no wonder that interest in Dyson products rarely wanes throughout the year. Dyson’s exceptional quality comes at a cost however, particularly against other vacuum cleaners on the market, which is why they’re perfect targets for a deal or two come Black Friday 2018.

Jump to:

If you want to check out some Dyson deals that are available right now, then go ahead and use our handy navigator above to jump ahead. Going back to Black Friday, a quick glance at last year’s deals can help to give us an idea of what to expect this time around.

One of last year’s best offers was a ridiculous £270 price drop on the now discontinued Dyson V6 Absolute, going for just £229.99 at John Lewis. When combines with the retailer’s two-year warranty, the V6 sold out in no time. Given that Dyson’s focus has moved to the D6’s successors, we’re expecting another showstopper on either the V7 or the V8.

The Dyson Light Ball (arguably one of the company’s more iconic products), also joined in with the fun by dropping in price to just £199, saving customers a hefty £170. For the quality that Dyson provides, these deals were worth their weight in gold.

Of course, while the company is best known for its vacuums, Dyson does have its foot in the door with the hairdryer and air purifier markets. With regards to last year’s deals, Boots took the cake with the lowest price for the Dyson Supersonic – just £254.99, down from £299.99.

Dyson deals live right now

If your carpet’s in a bit of a state and you don’t think you can wait until Black Friday then don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with the best Dyson deals that can be had right now.

All of the below prices were correct at the time of publication, but they’re subject to change. We’ll be keeping this page updated, so be sure to check back.

Best Dyson deals: V6 – the cheapest Dyson cordless

Looking for the Dyson V6 cheapest price? Then you’ve come to the right place.

The V6 might be Dyson’s bottom-of-the-range motor, but it powers some of the company’s best-value vacuums. The cheapest are the V6 Trigger and Trigger Pro, which both feature 20 minutes of runtime and a handheld design. Perfect for small abodes and quick clean-ups. The Trigger Pro adds extra tools for tougher jobs.

If you want an upright vacuum, the V6 Cord-free is your cheapest bet as the UK’s retailers hotly price-match this product.

Best Dyson V6 Deals Dyson V6 Trigger Pro Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner It’s no longer a featured model at Dyson itself, which means you can save a good chunk of money on this entry-level cordless handheld vacuum cleaner elsewhere.

Best Dyson Light Ball Deals – corded vacuum that’s easy to get around

The Dyson Light Ball range is Dyson’s more manoeuvrable corded option and the Animal model is perfect for pet owners in particular.

Best Dyson Deals: Cinetic – big power for hair-covered homes

Don’t mind cords? In that case, the Cinetic range might be for you, and in particular the Big Ball Animal that’s on heavy discount and perfect for pet owners.

Best Dyson Cinetic Deals Cinetic Big Ball Animal Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner There's a massive discount right now on this fantastic vacuum that proves powerful uprights can still be nimble and manoeuvrable.

Best Dyson Deals: V7 – a serious cordless stick vacuum

There are four V7 models, with each step-up coming with more accessories for more varied (read: messier) homes. Start at the bottom with the Motorhead, Motorhead Pro, Animal and Total Clean. The latter comes with a load of extra tools for every job you could think of.

Best Dyson deals: V8 – Souped-up cordless cleaning

Have a look below for the Dyson V8 Absolute cheapest price.

There are four Dyson V8 models, ranging from the basic Animal and Absolute models, up to the Absolute Pro and Total Clean models. The V8 includes a post-motor filter that gets rid of any dusty nasties that can cause allergies. Every model in the V8 range can run for up to 40 minutes, long enough for even the most ambitious Spring clean.

Best Dyson Deals: V10 – The ultimate Dyson

The V10 range was just launched in 2018 and is the top-of-the-line set of Dyson vacuums. Featuring up to an hour of cleaning time, an ultra-compact design and a host of accessories, this model scored a maximum 10/10 in our review. It’s by far the best cordless vacuum Dyson has created to date. It’s so good in fact, Dyson has vowed to stop developing corded vacuums.

Best Dyson deals: Fans and hair dryers

Dyson also makes products that blow air. The SuperSonic hair dryer is a premium product that’s remarkably effective, and it’s now possible to find it at a decent discount. Meanwhile, the ever-popular Hot+Cool fan and heater remains a decent deal if you shop around. And look out for the older Pure Cool Link air purifier. This model doesn’t have the fancy screen of the newer model, nor can it redirect its airflow backwards, but it has similar air-cleaning performance for a lot less. Cleverly, you can control it with Amazon Alexa, too.

Want more Trusted Reviews deals?

How about these:

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.