Just in time for the summer months ahead, you can now bag the Dyson Pure Cool Link Desk Purifier Fan for just £229.49 via Dyson’s eBay store.

We can all feel it – the sun’s out for longer and the temperature is certainly getting warmer which means summer will be here before you know it. Last summer was an absolute scorcher (particularly in the UK), and the last thing you’d want is to be caught out if we’re in for a similarly humid time this year.

Today Only: Dyson Pure Cool Link Desk Purifier Fan for just £229.49 (use code PARCEL10)

The Certified Refurbished Dyson Pure Cool Link Desk Purifier Fan was priced at £299.99 but for today, you can swipe a double discount on the device. A 15% reduction will be automatically applied at the checkout, but if you enter the code PARCEL10 then you can bring it down by a further 10%.

It’s also worth mentioning that the ‘Certified Refurbished’ label means that Dyson itself has overseen the refurbishing process, ensuring that the final product is up to the company’s high quality standards. Plus, for extra peace of mind, there’s a one year guarantee thrown in just in case anything goes wrong.

While we’ve yet to review the Pure Cool Link Desk Purifier Fan, we have tested many of the other Dyson fans on the market, and we’ve been highly impressed each time. Not only are Dyson’s fans among the best looking, but their two-in-one functionality makes them even more useful than a typical desk fan.

For instance, you can use the Pure Cool Link as a desk fan during the hotter summer months to keep you cool, and then switch over to the air purifier function for the rest of the year, ensuring that your home is free of invisible irritants and pollutants.

Dyson’s desk fans rarely come down to such an affordable price, and with the code PARCEL10 expiring today, there’s precious time left if you want to pick up one of Dyson’s stylish products on the cheap.

