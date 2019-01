Best Dyson Deals for January 2019: Bag a cheap Dyson

Best Dyson Deals: There’s no such thing as a cheap Dyson, but that doesn’t mean you can’t grab a great Dyson deal.

Dyson has become to vacuum cleaners what Apple has become to smartphones – a byword for slick design, exemplary performance, and a wince-inducing price tag.

While prices for the latest Dyson products remain consistently high, you can still find some great deals online. Older Dyson products, in particular, will often get significant discounts.

We’ve searched through the best online UK Dyson vacuum deals of the moment. We’ve also provided some context for our selections, so you know exactly what you’re getting.

The Dyson range grows by the year, and the company is fond of a name change, just to confuse you further. It can be tough to keep up, so we’ve split our Dyson deals up into their various categories.

Of course, Dyson us much more than a vacuum cleaner brand these days. Its Hot+Cool fan is a great way to cool off during the summer, while the Dyson Supersonic puts the company’s cyclone technology to great use. You’ll find deals on both below.

All of the below prices were correct at the time of publication, but they’re obviously subject to change. We’ll be keeping this page updated, so be sure to check back.

Let’s start our deal round-up with the very cheapest Dyson vacuum cleaner available.

Best Dyson deals: V6 – the cheapest Dyson cordless

Looking for the Dyson V6 cheapest price? Then you’ve come to the right place.

The V6 might be Dyson’s bottom-of-the-range motor, but it powers some of the company’s best-value vacuums. The cheapest are the V6 Trigger and Trigger Pro, which both feature 20 minutes of runtime and a handheld design. Perfect for small abodes and quick clean-ups. The Trigger Pro adds extra tools for tougher jobs.

If you want an upright vacuum, the V6 Cord-free is your cheapest bet as the UK’s retailers hotly price-match this product.

Best Dyson V6 Deals Dyson V6 Cord Free Bagless Vacuum Cleaner & V6 Cordless Tool Kit Bundle This deal gets you the V6 with a free Cordless Tool Kit, which includes a Stubborn Dirt Brush, Soft Dusting Brush, Extension Hose and Wide Nozzle Tool making the V6 far more versatile than standard.

Best Dyson Light Ball Deals – corded vacuum that’s easy to get around

The Dyson Light Ball range is Dyson’s more manoeuvrable corded option and the Animal model is perfect for pet owners in particular.

Best Dyson Light Ball Deals Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum Cleaner This upright corded offering is perfect for homes with pets. It has 3 suction modes and super lightweight for a vacuum of its kind. Not only is this a great saving, you also get a fantastic 5-year warranty.

Best Dyson Deals: Cinetic – big power for hair-covered homes

Don’t mind cords? In that case, the Cinetic range might be for you, and in particular the Big Ball Animal that’s on heavy discount and perfect for pet owners.

Best Dyson Cinetic Deals Cinetic Big Ball Animal Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner There's a massive discount right now on this fantastic vacuum that proves powerful uprights can still be nimble and manoeuvrable.

Best Dyson Deals: V7 – a serious cordless stick vacuum

There are four V7 models, with each step-up coming with more accessories for more varied (read: messier) homes. Start at the bottom with the Motorhead, Motorhead Pro, Animal and Total Clean. The latter comes with a load of extra tools for every job you could think of.

Best Dyson deals: V8 – Souped-up cordless cleaning

Have a look below for the Dyson V8 Absolute cheapest price.

There are four Dyson V8 models, ranging from the basic Animal and Absolute models, up to the Absolute Pro and Total Clean models. The V8 includes a post-motor filter that gets rid of any dusty nasties that can cause allergies. Every model in the V8 range can run for up to 40 minutes, long enough for even the most ambitious Spring clean.

Best Dyson Deals: V10 – The ultimate Dyson

The V10 range was just launched in 2018 and is the top-of-the-line set of Dyson vacuums. Featuring up to an hour of cleaning time, an ultra-compact design and a host of accessories, this model scored a maximum 10/10 in our review. It’s by far the best cordless vacuum Dyson has created to date. It’s so good in fact, Dyson has vowed to stop developing corded vacuums.

Best Dyson deals: Cheap Dyson hair dryers and fans

Dyson also makes products that blow air. The SuperSonic hair dryer is a premium product that’s remarkably effective, and it’s now possible to find it at a decent discount. Meanwhile, the ever-popular Hot+Cool fan and heater remains a decent deal if you shop around. And look out for the older Pure Cool Link air purifier. This model doesn’t have the fancy screen of the newer model, nor can it redirect its airflow backwards, but it has similar air-cleaning performance for a lot less. Cleverly, you can control it with Amazon Alexa, too.

Dyson has just launched the Pure Hot+Cool, an update to its existing line of purifying heater/fan all-in-one. The new model has a display for giving you more information about the quality of your air. The launch of this new product is good news as it means that we’re seeing some deals for the old model.

