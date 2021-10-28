Dry your hair in style with this phenomenal Dyson Supersonic deal

If your old hairdryer is on its last legs then it might be time to upgrade, and what better time than now when the 4.5-star Dyson Supersonic can be had for just £179.99.

For context, the Dyson Supersonic is still priced at £299.99 when bought brand new from major retailers, but this batch of Certified Refurbished stock – which has been verified by Dyson itself and is in like new condition – saves you a whopping £120 off the original cost.

Dyson Supersonic Discount Time to give your hair the style and treatment it deserves with the incredible Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, now going for a fraction of its original price for a limited time. Dyson

Originally £299.99

Now £179.99 View Deal

From its unique design to the various accessories that come with the device, the Dyson Supersonic is unlike any other hairdryer you’ve seen before. With its see-through head, the Supersonic immediately grabs your attention.

What really sets it apart is the way in which it can handle a wide array of hairstyles, courtesy of the different nozzles included. For instance, the Diffuser add-on is perfect for curly hair, creating just the right amount of frizz and definition that you’ll be the centre of attention on a night out.

If you have a sensitive scalp or even fine hair that needs to be treated delicately then fear not, the Supersonic still has you covered. With the Gentle air attachment, you can give your hair a cooler dry, letting you get the style you want without damaging your hair.

Receiving a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, our review for the Dyson Supersonic states: “If you really care about your ‘do, then I reckon the Supersonic is a worthy buy. Its ability to smooth hair was particularly impressive. It could save you a fortune in styling products, and you might even be able to ditch your GHDs or those pricey Brazilian straightening treatments at your local salon. But it’s the speed of this dryer that puts it a cut above the rest. Because anything that buys us an extra 10 minutes in bed is a winner in our book.”

Dyson Supersonic Discount Time to give your hair the style and treatment it deserves with the incredible Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, now going for a fraction of its original price for a limited time. Dyson

Originally £299.99

Now £179.99 View Deal

As an added bonus, the Dyson Supersonic also happens to be one of the quietest hairdryers on the market, so you won’t have to worry about waking up your partner or any housemates compared to some of the noisier options out there.

The deal is only available until midnight on Saturday, October 30, leaving little time left for you to enjoy the benefits of this incredible hairdryer for a fraction of the price.