High-end robot vacuums are now affordable in Dreame’s Spring cleaning deal

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

If you’re ready to put the tedious chore of manually vacuuming your home behind you, then Dreame’s robot vacuum offers will be right up your street.

As part of its Spring sale, which is running from March 25th to March 31st, Dreame has dropped discounts of up to 50% across its entire range of home cleaning products, but if you like the idea of upgrading to an automated cleaning set-up then the company’s robot vacuum deals are the ones that you’ll want to check out.

Right now, you can save on the Dreame X40 Ultra, the Dreame L40 Ultra and the Dreame L10s Ultra Gen 2, all of which provide powerful, automated cleaning but at different price points to suit a range of possible budgets.

Dreame X40 Ultra deal

Dreame X40 Ultra deal

Enjoy never having to manually clean your floors again with this incredible deal on the Dreame X40 Ultra robot vacuum.

  • Dreame
  • Use code dreameTRS
  • Save over $600
View Deal

Starting at the highest level of performance, the Dreame X40 Ultra is designed with pure luxury in mind, taking cleaning off of your to-do list and giving you back the freedom to enjoy your precious free time.

With an incredibly robust suction power of 12000Pa that can target hard to reach corners with Dreame’s SideReach technology, not to mention the included lift mop that can clean your floors when needed and then retract itself when moving over carpets, the X40 Ultra is truly an all-in-one cleaning companion.

Plus, with a self-cleaning station that not only empties the debris collected during the vacuuming process, but also cleans the mop with fresh water and dries it thereafter, the X40 Ultra knows how to take care of itself, and with a massive $600 off in the sale, living the high-life has never been more affordable.

If you want a similarly effortless experience but with an even greater price cut to help keep the cost down, then you’ll definitely want to check out the $600 saving to be had on the Dreame L40 Ultra.

Despite its more affordable price point, the L40 Ultra still delivers an impeccable clean, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow writing in his review: “I put the Dreame L40 Ultra into mop-only mode for my mopping tests. The initial test was for dried-on coffee stains, which the Dreame L40 Ultra handled brilliantly… similarly, it managed to clean up the red wine stains on its first pass.”

Dreame L40 Ultra deal

Dreame L40 Ultra deal

Want the luxury of a self-emptying and self-cleaning robot vacuum but at an affordable price? This deal on the Dreame L40 Ultra is just the ticket.

  • Dreame
  • Use code dreameTRS
  • Save $440
View Deal

Finally, if you’re tied to a strict budget but you find it difficult to find the time to give your home the clean it deserves, then a robot vacuum can be a huge help in sprucing up your floors in between bouts of manual cleaning. To that end, the Dreame L10s Ultra Gen 2 is perfect.

Now with $440 off, this speedy robot vacuum can still clear your floors of unwanted debris with 10000Pa suction power, and the accompanying smart app lets you direct the L10s Ultra Gen 2 as you see fit, helping to prioritise certain areas of your home at any given time, or schedule a clean for before you return home.

All of these discounts are made even better thanks to an additional 5% reduction, available exclusively to Trusted Reviews readers who use the code dreameTRS at the checkout on the Dreame Website. So make sure to jump on these incredible robot vacuum discounts while they’re still available.

This article has been published in partnership with Dreame. You can read about our partnership policies here.

Thomas Deehan
Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

