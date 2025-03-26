High-end robot vacuums are now affordable in Dreame’s Spring cleaning deal

If you’re ready to put the tedious chore of manually vacuuming your home behind you, then Dreame’s robot vacuum offers will be right up your street.

As part of its Spring sale, which is running from March 25th to March 31st, Dreame has dropped discounts of up to 50% across its entire range of home cleaning products, but if you like the idea of upgrading to an automated cleaning set-up then the company’s robot vacuum deals are the ones that you’ll want to check out.

Right now, you can save on the Dreame X40 Ultra, the Dreame L40 Ultra and the Dreame L10s Ultra Gen 2, all of which provide powerful, automated cleaning but at different price points to suit a range of possible budgets.

Dreame X40 Ultra deal Enjoy never having to manually clean your floors again with this incredible deal on the Dreame X40 Ultra robot vacuum. Dreame

Use code dreameTRS

Save over $600 View Deal

Starting at the highest level of performance, the Dreame X40 Ultra is designed with pure luxury in mind, taking cleaning off of your to-do list and giving you back the freedom to enjoy your precious free time.

With an incredibly robust suction power of 12000Pa that can target hard to reach corners with Dreame’s SideReach technology, not to mention the included lift mop that can clean your floors when needed and then retract itself when moving over carpets, the X40 Ultra is truly an all-in-one cleaning companion.

Plus, with a self-cleaning station that not only empties the debris collected during the vacuuming process, but also cleans the mop with fresh water and dries it thereafter, the X40 Ultra knows how to take care of itself, and with a massive $600 off in the sale, living the high-life has never been more affordable.

If you want a similarly effortless experience but with an even greater price cut to help keep the cost down, then you’ll definitely want to check out the $600 saving to be had on the Dreame L40 Ultra.

Despite its more affordable price point, the L40 Ultra still delivers an impeccable clean, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow writing in his review: “I put the Dreame L40 Ultra into mop-only mode for my mopping tests. The initial test was for dried-on coffee stains, which the Dreame L40 Ultra handled brilliantly… similarly, it managed to clean up the red wine stains on its first pass.”

Dreame L40 Ultra deal Want the luxury of a self-emptying and self-cleaning robot vacuum but at an affordable price? This deal on the Dreame L40 Ultra is just the ticket. Dreame

Use code dreameTRS

Save $440 View Deal

Finally, if you’re tied to a strict budget but you find it difficult to find the time to give your home the clean it deserves, then a robot vacuum can be a huge help in sprucing up your floors in between bouts of manual cleaning. To that end, the Dreame L10s Ultra Gen 2 is perfect.

Now with $440 off, this speedy robot vacuum can still clear your floors of unwanted debris with 10000Pa suction power, and the accompanying smart app lets you direct the L10s Ultra Gen 2 as you see fit, helping to prioritise certain areas of your home at any given time, or schedule a clean for before you return home.

All of these discounts are made even better thanks to an additional 5% reduction, available exclusively to Trusted Reviews readers who use the code dreameTRS at the checkout on the Dreame Website. So make sure to jump on these incredible robot vacuum discounts while they’re still available.

This article has been published in partnership with Dreame. You can read about our partnership policies here.