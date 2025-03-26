:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Do your Spring cleaning properly with Dreame’s massively reduced cordless vacuums

Fearing the dreaded Spring clean? Giving your home a touch up doesn’t have to be a chore, particularly if you have one of Dreame’s cordless vacuums in your inventory.

Compared to the wired appliances of old, Dreame’s cordless vacuum cleaners offer far more versatility and for a limited time only, you can get them for a significantly discounted price courtesy of the company’s Spring sale.

Depending on your budget, you can choose between the Dreame Z30 and the Dreame R10, which have been reduced by $180 and $110 respectively, offering up the chance to give your home the proper clean it deserves.

Sweetening the deal even further, you can take the price down by an extra 5% when you use our exclusive code dreameTRS at the checkout on the Dreame website.

Employ high-end suction on your floors, and with a battery life designed to provide a full and thorough clean.

Starting with the more premium option of the two, the Dreame Z30 is perfect for those who lead busy lives and don’t have much time for cleaning, as it gives you all the tools to make sure that each clean matters.

At its core, the Z30 boasts an unbelievably powerful 310AW suction which is designed to leave your floors completely free of any unwanted debris. You don’t have to worry about changing modes as you go either, thanks to the Smart Dirt Detection which can adjust the Z30’s levels automatically depending on what it is able to notice as it’s moved around.

Despite having all that power, the Z30 can still run for up to 90-minutes on a single charge, which makes it perfect for getting all of your floors cleaned in one sitting. There’s also an included pet tool for easily picking up loose hairs from your furry friend and processing them accordingly so that they never get tangled.

If you’re tied to a strict budget but you still want to enjoy the luxury that a cordless vacuum can bring, then the Dreame R10 has been made with you in mind. The vacuum itself uses a slick, white/gold aesthetic that makes it stand out, and when you’re done cleaning, it can easily be stored away in a compact form, which makes it ideal for flats or homes with limited storage facilities.

Want the luxury of a cordless vacuum on a budget? The affordable yet powerful Dreame R10 is now down to a bargain price.

When you do take it for a spin, the built-in LED headlights on the R10 can help to guide you in those hard to reach areas that don’t see a lot of natural light and where dust and dirt can collect.

The five-stage filtration filter also helps to keep harmful particles at bay during the cleaning process, so you don’t have to worry about any allergies flaring up. Despite all this, it still runs without making excessive noise, so you won’t have to worry about  disturbing your neighbours.

Both of these vacuums offer fantastic value, and when they’re both available at such a reduced cost, there’s never been a better time to upgrade from your old vacuum cleaner.

This article has been published in partnership with Dreame. You can read about our partnership policies here.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

