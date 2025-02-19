Dragon Age: The Veilguard is now just £19.99 on PS5 – get it while you can

One of last year’s biggest RPGs has just seen an unbelievable price cut over at Amazon, making now the perfect time to see what all the fuss is about.

BioWare’s long-awaited return to the Dragon Age series was one of last year’s most critically acclaimed titles, and while the game originally went for £69.99 at launch, Dragon Age: The Veilguard can now be yours for the much cheaper price of only £19.99.

This is by far the cheapest price I’ve seen the game go for yet, and a rare opportunity to add a much loved game to your PS5 library for next to nothing.

Right from the jump, Veilguard gives you the opportunity to feel connected with the world it portrays via a fleshed out character creator. You can pick from one of four races (Elf, Dwarf, Human and Qunari) and then tweak every little facet to your liking.

Once you’ve made your character, you can dive into the game’s fast-paced, moment to moment combat. Unlike the more strategic style of gameplay that classic Dragon Age players might be used to, Veilguard focuses on realtime action that’s not too dissimilar to how combat works in Final Fantasy 16.

Even with this more action heavy focus, there are elements of strategy afoot as you can direct your companions in the heat of battle, making use of their special attacks when they’re needed the most.

Speaking of which, those companions are where Dragon Age: The Veilguard really shines, as you have the opportunity to form powerful bonds with them over the course of the game, largely due to sizeable side-quests that give each character their due.

It’s also worth pointing out, largely because of the 10-year technological gap between Veilguard and Dragon Age: The Inquisition, but this newer title is stunning, making full use of the PS5’s next-gen graphics to really bring the mystical world of Thedas to life.

The title also boasts impressive accessibility features, with one verified Amazon customer writing: “pleasantly surprised by this game. The accessibility features made it playable and enjoyable for me as an older gamer with slower responses and less nimble fingers on the controls.”

With dozens of hours of content to explore, a riveting story and undeniably gorgeous graphics, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is an absolute bargain for just £19.99.