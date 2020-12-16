Doom Eternal Price Crash: Grab the hell-busting sequel for just £14.99

Is there anything better than a massive discount on a blockbuster game? Today we’ve got word Doom Eternal – one of the games of the year in 2020 – is available for just £14.99.

Thanks to Currys PC World’s eBay storefront, you can nab the Sony PS4 version of Doom Eternal for 66% off and a saving of £30 in total. The game only came out in March, so this is an absolute belter of a deal.

DEAL: Get Doom Eternal on PS4 for £14.99 on eBay (save £30)

Yes, this is a brand new version of the game and it includes free delivery, so there are no catches to speak of. If you order now, there’s estimated delivery before Christmas too, so we’re not really seeing any drawbacks here.

Doom Eternal saw a return to the hellish landscapes following 2016’s hugely popular reboot from iD Software. We gave it 4/5 stars and praised the breathtaking epic cutscenes, breakneck gameplay, awe-inspiring world design and fantastic mix of humour and nostalgia in the narrative.

Our reviewer Adam Speight wrote: “Doom (2016) turns things up to 11 for the beloved demon-mulching shooter series. With Doom Eternal, id Software cranks the volume up to 20. There’s a booming soundtrack, pulse-raising action and stunning hellish landscapes aplenty, but the sequel still isn’t without its flaws.”

DEAL: Get Doom Eternal on PS4 for £14.99 on eBay (save £30)

Those flaws, you ask? Well they’re far from dealbreakers. The first couple of hours of gameplay can be a little demoralising as you get blasted everywhere, for example, while experienced gamers might not be too fond of the laborious tutorials.

The only downer about this deal is the deal isn’t available on the Xbox One version of the game, which was honoured as our best Xbox game of the year at the recent Trusted Reviews Awards 2020.

Our gaming team said it “builds upon the 2016 reboot in every conceivable way to make things bigger, better and bloodier. It’s awesome, and is only set to improve further with the arrival of future expansions which will expand on the absurd story and satisfying gunplay. As far as console shooters go, this is one of the year’s best.”