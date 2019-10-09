You can now get even more value for money in this O2 Pixel 3a contract that packs a swish 12GB and one of the best smartphone cameras yet for just £25 a month.

Buy: Pixel 3a O2 Contract with 12GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts for £25 a month

With our suspicions seeing the Pixel 4 set to be far more costly than its predecessor, it might be time to snap up a Google smartphone of your own in a far more appealing and affordable plan than one that might be brushing dangerously close to the £1000 smartphone standard. With that in mind, why not go for the Pixel 3a O2 contract deal that will see you paying just £25 a month and absolutely nothing upfront?

A total of £600 across the 24-month contract period, take away the £399 cost of the handset itself and you’re looking at paying just £8.37 a month for a decent 12GB dose of data, as well as unlimited minutes and texts.

Sitting marginally smaller than Apple’s current smallest iPhone (the iPhone 11 Pro at 5.8-inches), the Pixel 3a is ideal for those not overjoyed by the prospect of a large phone they can barely grasp in one hand. With a display of 5.6-inches, the Pixel 3a is compact and minimalist in design with its two-tone back in a price cutting polycarbonate unibody.

Perhaps impressively, even as the cheaper answer to the full Pixel 3, the Pixel 3a still harbours the same photo capturing abilities with its 12MP rear camera, hosting new shooting modes like Night Sight for low lighting conditions and Top Shot, taking a number of frames in one click and finding the best of the bunch for you.

In terms of differences, the Pixel 3a does come loaded with a Snapdragon 670 chipset as opposed to the Pixel 3’s Snapdragon 845, making its processing speeds slower. As a more mid-range device, however, that’s to be expected in order to meet a more accessible price point.

That said, the Pixel 3a’s battery delivers a similar, punchy life with its 3000mAh battery that matched the Pixel 3 in many of the endurance tests we ran for the purpose of our review.

When it comes to an affordable but still impressive handset, look no further than the Pixel 3a. Especially with a contract deal that lands you a healthy dose of data for essentially £8.37 a month, it’s a no brainer.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…