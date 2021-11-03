Tired of holding out for the Black Friday sales to upgrade the tech in your home? Argos just released a deal that’ll let you cross a new streaming stick off that list early this year.

The retailer has reduced the price of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K by nearly half in the run up to Black Friday 2021. That means you can pick up the usually £49.99 4K streaming stick and Amazon’s Alexa Voice Remote for just £26.99 when you shop today, saving you £23 on your purchase.

Save almost half on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K The Fire TV Stick 4K has been reduced by 46% ahead of the month’s Black Friday sales. Pick up the Amazon streaming stick and Alexa Voice Remote from Argos for just £26.99 (was £49.99) today to watch all your favourite TV and movies in sharp 4K this year. Argos

Was £49.99

£26.99 View Deal

The Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon’s most affordable 4K streaming stick, offering incredible Ultra HD content and support for cinematic Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+ and HLG in one compact package. All you need to do is plug it into your TV’s HDMI port.

The Fire TV Stick 4K offers a large range of content from apps like Netflix, NOW, Disney Plus, YouTube and, of course, Amazon’s own Prime Video. You can also access live TV and music through Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify.

The stick comes packaged with Amazon’s Alexa Voice Remote, meaning you can control the TV through a range of buttons (including app presets) or hands-free by asking Alexa to change the channel, turn down the volume or offer her own recommendations.

This fantastic deal plunges the Fire TV Stick 4K lower in price than the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max and even the standard price of the HD Fire TV Stick, meaning you may as well opt for the 4K model whether you have a TV that supports 4K content or simply want to futureproof your tech for when you do eventually make that upgrade.

If you like the sound of this deal, there’s no need to wait until Black Friday. Save 46% on the usually £49.99 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Alexa Voice Remote when you shop Argos’ £26.99 deal right now.