 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Don’t wait to snatch up this great Lenovo Smart Clock Essential deal

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Google Assistant is now £20 cheaper thanks to this deal; so make sure you don’t miss it.

Usually, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Google Assistant will set you back £39.99, but the price on the Currys store has dropped by £20, making this a steal at just £19.99.

You might want to act fast though, as this epic deal won’t last for long.

This Lenovo Smart Clock Essential deal is out of this world

This Lenovo Smart Clock Essential deal is out of this world

Anyone looking to make their home smarter should check out this incredible Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Google Assistant deal, which is now £20 cheaper.

  • Currys
  • Save £20 with this deal
  • Only £19.99
View Deal

This smart clock comes with Google Assistant, which you can use to play music, read the news or check on the weather, as well as myriad other things.

Google Assistant is also compatible with over 40,000 smart home devices, such as lights, plugs and thermostats, which you can control hands-free.

And if you’re just building up to your smart home journey, the Smart Clock Essential is a great starting point, and there’s nothing stopping you from ordering more than one, or adding it to your existing collection of Google-powered speakers.

The Smart Clock Essential comes with a built-in night light, which you can use as a guide for any late-night trips to the kitchen. It doesn’t come with a camera, which should offer some peace of mind in terms of privacy.

While the Smart Clock Essential can be placed anywhere in your home, we think it works best as a bedside companion, as you can set up specific morning and night-time routines. That means you can wake up to your favourite song and the light turned on, which will make your morning a lot more bearable.

This Lenovo Smart Clock Essential deal is out of this world

This Lenovo Smart Clock Essential deal is out of this world

Anyone looking to make their home smarter should check out this incredible Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Google Assistant deal, which is now £20 cheaper.

  • Currys
  • Save £20 with this deal
  • Only £19.99
View Deal

And the next time you’re getting ready for bed, you can just say, “Hey Google, goodnight,” and the Smart Clock Essental will set your alarms for the next morning and switch off your lights.

If you like the sound of the Smart Clock Essential then this is a fantastic deal to take advantage of, especially since right now, this is the best deal available for the product.

You might like…

This Huawei MateView monitor comes with six free months of Game Pass

This Huawei MateView monitor comes with six free months of Game Pass

Gemma Ryles 3 hours ago
Feast your eyes on this too-good-to-miss Amazon Kindle deal

Feast your eyes on this too-good-to-miss Amazon Kindle deal

Thomas Deehan 1 week ago
This unbelievable Xbox Series S bundle is unmissable

This unbelievable Xbox Series S bundle is unmissable

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Grado GT220 earbuds drop to lowest price yet on Amazon

Grado GT220 earbuds drop to lowest price yet on Amazon

Kob Monney 1 month ago
Save over £50 on the Apple Watch SE with this incredible deal

Save over £50 on the Apple Watch SE with this incredible deal

Peter Phelps 2 months ago
This 150GB Pixel 6 deal is almost too good to be true

This 150GB Pixel 6 deal is almost too good to be true

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.