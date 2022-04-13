Don’t wait to snatch up this great Lenovo Smart Clock Essential deal

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Google Assistant is now £20 cheaper thanks to this deal; so make sure you don’t miss it.

Usually, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Google Assistant will set you back £39.99, but the price on the Currys store has dropped by £20, making this a steal at just £19.99.

You might want to act fast though, as this epic deal won’t last for long.

This Lenovo Smart Clock Essential deal is out of this world Anyone looking to make their home smarter should check out this incredible Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Google Assistant deal, which is now £20 cheaper. Currys

Save £20 with this deal

Only £19.99 View Deal

This smart clock comes with Google Assistant, which you can use to play music, read the news or check on the weather, as well as myriad other things.

Google Assistant is also compatible with over 40,000 smart home devices, such as lights, plugs and thermostats, which you can control hands-free.

And if you’re just building up to your smart home journey, the Smart Clock Essential is a great starting point, and there’s nothing stopping you from ordering more than one, or adding it to your existing collection of Google-powered speakers.

The Smart Clock Essential comes with a built-in night light, which you can use as a guide for any late-night trips to the kitchen. It doesn’t come with a camera, which should offer some peace of mind in terms of privacy.

While the Smart Clock Essential can be placed anywhere in your home, we think it works best as a bedside companion, as you can set up specific morning and night-time routines. That means you can wake up to your favourite song and the light turned on, which will make your morning a lot more bearable.

And the next time you’re getting ready for bed, you can just say, “Hey Google, goodnight,” and the Smart Clock Essental will set your alarms for the next morning and switch off your lights.

If you like the sound of the Smart Clock Essential then this is a fantastic deal to take advantage of, especially since right now, this is the best deal available for the product.