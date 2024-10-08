Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Don’t sleep on this outstanding OnePlus 12R deal

Lewis Painter
Mobile Editor

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale extravaganza kicked off earlier today, with thousands of deals available – but it’s an offer on the OnePlus 12R that caught our attention. 

It’s not hard to see why either, with the OnePlus 12R available for just £449 for a limited time. That’s a whopping £200 off its regular £649 RRP, complete with an extended two-year warranty and a healthy dose of 256GB of storage to make use of. 

Now, there is a catch; only Amazon Prime subscribers can access the tempting money-off deal. If you’re not a subscriber, you can get around this restriction by simply signing up for a free Amazon Prime trial – just don’t forget to cancel it before the trial ends! 

The OnePlus 12R is a fantastic phone at its regular £649 RRP, making this limited-time deal all the more tempting. We gave it an impressive four stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award in our review, praising its flagship-level specs without the associated price tag. 

holding the oneplus 12r
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It sports the (slightly older, but still powerful) Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset alongside a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen with advanced LTPO 4 technology not found in top-end phones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. 

There’s also a massive 5500mAh battery that delivers easy all-day battery life, with the potential for a second day of charge with more conservative use, and 100W SuperVooc charging delivered a full charge in just 28 minutes in testing.

We also praised the OxygenOS 14 software of the smartphone, offering a much cleaner, easier-to-use interface than competing Chinese brands, complete with three years of software updates and four years of security patches that’ll see it through to Android 17.  

If you are tempted by this amazing OnePlus 12R deal, you’d better act fast; while the Prime Deal Days event doesn’t end until 23:59 on 9 October 2024, specific deals are only available while stocks last – and at this price, the OnePlus 12R won’t be hanging around for long. 

