Don’t sleep on the Emma Summer Sale for mattresses and bedding

Award winning mattress company Emma is running a huge summer sale right now, offering up to 40% off some of its highly rated sleep enhancing products.

You can currently secure 40% off its Premium Topper, which comes with its own cooling layer. The same meaty saving can be had on the Premium Microfibre Pillow Bundle, which gets you a set of two blissfully soft and cool pillows.

There’s a 30% discount to be had on the company’s NextGen Premium Mattresses, which means they’re available for £343.30 rather than £489.

We reviewed the latter earlier this year, and our reviewer was hugely impressed with its supportive combination of pocket springs and foam. The structure of these mattresses means that they mould around your body whilst isolating movement between partners.

You can’t say fairer than a 4.5 out of 5 review score.

By far the biggest saving here is to be had on the Emma Elite Mattress. It’s another 40% saving, but that equates to a whopping £400 off the £999 RRP. That’ll have you sleeping more comfortably at night, and not just thanks to its innovative AirGrid technology.

You’ll also find 30% off the Emma Original Mattress, which we scored 4.5 out of 5 in our review. “A great all-round mattress, the Emma Original Mattress is comfortable, deals with heat well and is very well priced”, we concluded. It’s even better priced now, with £100 knocked off that final figure.

Whatever you do, don’t sleep on this Emma Summer sale.