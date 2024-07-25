Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Don’t sleep on the Emma Summer Sale for mattresses and bedding

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Award winning mattress company Emma is running a huge summer sale right now, offering up to 40% off some of its highly rated sleep enhancing products.

You can currently secure 40% off its Premium Topper, which comes with its own cooling layer. The same meaty saving can be had on the Premium Microfibre Pillow Bundle, which gets you a set of two blissfully soft and cool pillows.

There’s a 30% discount to be had on the company’s NextGen Premium Mattresses, which means they’re available for £343.30 rather than £489.

Save up to 40% on Emma mattresses and bedding

Save up to 40% on Emma mattresses and bedding

Emma is selling many of is award-winning mattresses and bedding at discounts of up to 40% in its Summer Sale.

  • Emma
  • Summer Sale
  • Up to 40% off
View Deal

We reviewed the latter earlier this year, and our reviewer was hugely impressed with its supportive combination of pocket springs and foam. The structure of these mattresses means that they mould around your body whilst isolating movement between partners.

You can’t say fairer than a 4.5 out of 5 review score.

By far the biggest saving here is to be had on the Emma Elite Mattress. It’s another 40% saving, but that equates to a whopping £400 off the £999 RRP. That’ll have you sleeping more comfortably at night, and not just thanks to its innovative AirGrid technology.

You’ll also find 30% off the Emma Original Mattress, which we scored 4.5 out of 5 in our review. “A great all-round mattress, the Emma Original Mattress is comfortable, deals with heat well and is very well priced”, we concluded. It’s even better priced now, with £100 knocked off that final figure.

Whatever you do, don’t sleep on this Emma Summer sale.

You might like…

The Fitbit Charge 6 is now the cheapest it’s been in 2024

The Fitbit Charge 6 is now the cheapest it’s been in 2024

Jon Mundy 57 mins ago
Nothing’s budget wireless earbuds are now even cheaper than usual

Nothing’s budget wireless earbuds are now even cheaper than usual

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
This tempting Samsung tablet is somehow half price

This tempting Samsung tablet is somehow half price

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
eBay has a huge range of discounts on Shark cleaning products

eBay has a huge range of discounts on Shark cleaning products

Nick Rayner 19 hours ago
Sony’s top-end WH-1000XM5 headphones are more affordable than ever

Sony’s top-end WH-1000XM5 headphones are more affordable than ever

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Google’s capable 4K Chromecast with Google TV is half price right now

Google’s capable 4K Chromecast with Google TV is half price right now

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words