Don’t miss this Prime Day deal on the noise cancelling Sony WH-1000XM4

Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

It’s Prime Day today, meaning Amazon is slashing prices across its site. One item that’s seen its price reduced by over 20% are the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones. 

The headphones, which have an RRP of £350, have dropped to just £275.98 on Amazon. That’s a £74 saving on their original price. But you’ll want to act fast – this deal might not stick around forever. 

Deal: Get the Sony WH-1000XM3 for just £275.98 on Amazon (save £74.02)

The Sony WH-1000XM3 earned the top spot in our best headphones guide for a reason. 

The headphones are a premium pair of over-ear wireless headphones that offer powerful noise cancellation thanks to the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. 

Other features include Speak-to-chat, which detects when you’re talking and pauses playback to let you speak, as well Adaptive Sound Control which learns your favorite locations over time and automatically adjusts the ANC to fit those environments. 

There’s also a proximity sensor and two acceleration sensors to detect whether you’re wearing the headphones and pause and play automatically, as well as a Quick Attention mode to let ambient sound in when you need to listen into a train announcement or make a coffee order. 

The WH-1000XM3 support the Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa and boast a 30 hour battery life. There’s also support for quick charging, allowing the headphones to offer five hours of power with just 10 minutes of charging. 

TV & Audio Editor Kob Monney awarded the WH-1000XM4 a perfect five out of five stars in our review of the headphones: 

“To improve upon what were considered to be the best noise-cancelling headphones seemed like a tricky task, but the WH-1000XM4 do exactly that, making the XM3 feel slightly dated in doing so. They sound better, noise-cancelling is excellent and they’re one of most comfortable headphones to wear. The XM4 raises the barrier even further. Sony has outdone itself here”. 

Deal: Get the Sony WH-1000XM3 for just £275.98 on Amazon (save £74.02)

If you’re looking for our highest recommended headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM3 are it. Head to Amazon now to save £74 on the headphones and get them for just £275.98 down from £350.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London.
