Don’t miss this price slash on the stylish Apple Watch 7 Nike edition

If you’re after a classy smartwatch with a sporty edge, you might want to take advantage of this Apple Watch 7 Nike edition deal that shaves £90 off the usual price.

Currys is offering the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 with a matching Nike Sports Band, in either Starlight Aluminium with Pure Platinum or Midnight Aluminium with Anthracite, for a price of just £279. That’s £90 less than it cost this time last month.

This is an especially great deal when you consider what you’re getting in the core Apple Watch 7. It may have been replaced by the Apple Watch 8, but the improvements are pretty incremental.

Essentially, these two watches are the same, with the same display and processor. All that’s gained with an Apple Watch 8 purchase is a new temperature sensor and the new Crash Detection feature, which notifies authorities if it detects that you’ve been in a car crash.

Great features, no doubt, but pretty niche and unlikely to affect your usage day to day.

Essentially, then, the Apple Watch 7 has turned out to be the biggest smartwatch bargain around. We awarded the Apple Watch 7 an impressive 4.5 stars in our review, praising its new larger display, its faster charging, and its wide range of intuitive fitness features.

What’s more, with this latest deal on the Nike edition, you have the potential to get something slightly different to the usual Apple bands. Nike’s offerings give you a sporty perforated design, which you can match with the Nike watch face. Download the Nike Run Club app for the full experience.