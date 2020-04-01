Don’t miss this massive £160 price crash on a 43″ Samsung QLED 4K TV

Save an extra £60 – on top of an already quoted £100 price reduction – for the Samsung 43-inch QLED TV, using the discount code POP15.

Ensure your home cinema set-up is as good as it can be at a great price with this fantastic saving on the Samsung 43-inch Q60R QLED 4K TV.

Already reduced down to £499 from its RRP of £599 on the Hughes eBay store, save a further £60 on your purchase by quoting the discount code POP15 at the checkout, taking the Samsung QLED down to just £439. With a grand saving of £160 off, make the most of this offer it expires on April 4th.

Offering all the magic of QLED technology, the Quantum dots that make up this display emit a variety of colours with a bright, vibrant output. Samsung even markets its QLED TVs as being able to showcase a spectrum of a billion shades of colour, which is every bit as impressive as it sounds.

On top of that, with its Quntaum 4K Processor, expect 100% Colour Volume as well as 4K upscaling to ensure you’re always offered the very best picture. The processor also works tirelessly to learn your watching habits, offering, personalised recommendations straight to your smart TV interface – both of which are done with its AI-machine learning technology.

With colour well and truly catered for, with Quantum HDR, you can also tick off exceptional detail, with the ability to experience sharp scenes, whether they’re glaringly bright or lurking in the shadows.

The Samsung Q60R 43-inch TV also comes with Ambient mode, an increasingly common feature on modern TVs that allows your set to instantly transform into a work of art when not in use, or more usefully function as a clock or means to display some of your family snaps.

Now down to £439 from its RRP of £599, make sure you use the discount code POP15 to secure this new low price on eBay.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…