Don’t miss out on Amazon’s Surface Pro 9 exclusive Prime Day deal

Adam Speight
Computing Editor

The Surface Pro range has always offered something different to those who’d traditionally fancy a laptop. The latest version is now 28% off for Prime Day if the hybrid form factor has caught your eye.

The Surface Pro 9 is a great option for those who crave portable productivity power and it’s down from £1035.99 to just £749 this Prime Day. Also, for the full Surface experience, pick up the Surface Signature Type Cover with Slim Pen 2 alongside – reduced by more than £50 right now.

We’ve used the Keepa price tracking tool to make sure this is actually a good deal and it’s passed the test. The price of this product has been up and down this year but it has rarely ventured below £1000.

As it’s Prime Day, you do need to be an Amazon Prime member to nab this deal. But, thankfully, you can get 30-day free trial for new users. If you’re intrigued by the Amazon buys available today but this deal isn’t right for you then do check out our Prime Day deals page for more offers.

The Surface Pro 9 isn’t a device made for absolutely anyone as some compromises are made for its wondrous portability and, if portability is paramount, then this is the deal for you. In our review, we praised this hybrid Windows tablet for its ultra-portable design, its vibrant range of colour options and the impressive PixelSense display. Performance isn’t a knockout but, for a device so thin and light, you get more than enough for most productivity workloads.

It’s a big discount for a flagship laptop-like device, coming in at £287 off the Surface Pro 9. Again, be sure to bundle this with the keyboard cover and stylus for the optimal Windows tablet experience.

