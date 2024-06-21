Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Don’t delay on this great deal for the Astell&Kern SR35

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Wired headphones are apparently on the comeback trail, and if you’re a lover of all things music, then you need the best source right? There’s an excellent deal to be had on the Astell&Kern SR35 music player right now.

Nominiated for our best portable music player in 2023, the Astell&Kern SR35 is one of the best music players available for less than £1000. Except with this deal, you get a fair chunk of change knocked off the asking price with AV.com’s deal on the player bringing it down to £658 from £799.

Want high-quality audio on the go? A portable music player is one of the best ways to get that experience, and the SR35 from Astell&Kern is one of the best players we’ve reviewed

  • Deal ends July 31st or until stocks last
  • Now £658
The Astell&Kern SR35 is an excellent music player for several reasons. Number one is its sound quality, which ekes every last drop of performance from whatever audio file you’re listening. Music sounds sharper, clearer, more detailed and dynamic when listening through the SR35, moreso than any player we’ve tested around its price range.

The feature set is excellent, offering Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support, with access to array of built-in music streaming services; as well as storage that offers 64GB internally, and up to 1TB with a microSD card. There’s a huge list of file support from MP3 to DSD, with battery life stated as 20 hours on a single charge.

The design is unqiuely Astell&Kern with its angular design and control wheel that’s lovely to use when changing the volume. The screen is bright and colourful, and the size of the player itself makes it easy to store in a pocket without taking up a crazy amount of space.

If you enjoy listening to music at high quality, the Astell&Kern SR35 is one of the best ways to experience hi-res audio, whether at home or on the go. This deal is a cracking one but it won’t be around forever. It began on June 1st and ends July 31st, while stocks last. If you don’t want to miss out, then don’t delay on this fantastic deal for the Astell&Kern SR35.

