Don’t buy another Android phone when the Pixel 8 is this cheap

There’s no need to wait until Black Friday or even Cyber Monday thanks to this outstanding Pixel 8 offer at Voxi.

It seems as though Voxi is looking to best every other retailer when it comes to phone deals before Black Friday has even kicked off. Right now you can get the excellent Pixel 8 handset for just £352.80, which is a massive reduction on its original price of £699. You can’t ask for fairer than that.

Simply put, you won’t find a better Android offer right now and if you’d rather avoid the Black Friday chaos in its entirety then this is a great chance to upgrade to a newer device, hassle-free. Bear in mind however that the offer is only available until November 7th, so there’s precious time left to make use of it.

Pixel 8 is going cheap before Black Friday If you want a great upgrade at an affordable price (and don’t want to wait until Black Friday) then this outstanding Pixel 8 deal is for you. Voxi

Originally £699

Now £352.80 View Deal

Even though Voxi also has the excellent Pixel 7a for even less, the Pixel 8 is undeniably the better buy due to one key feature: future upgrades. At the time of the Pixel 8’s launch, Google did the unthinkable by promising seven years of software and security updates for the device, setting a new precedent for consumer value where Android phones are concerned.

Typically that type of longevity has been reserved for Apple iPhones but to get that level of commitment on an Android handset (that’s now far cheaper than any current iPhone), it’s just too good to pass up.

Beyond the Google support, there are plenty of reasons why the Pixel 8 is a great handset – in fact Pixels are my favourite Android device to use, and I’m saying that as a long-time iPhone user.

For starters, the Pixel 8 uses Google’s next-level computational processing to pump out unbelievable photographs, with our reviewer noting: “images in well-lit conditions are punchy while not looking overprocessed like some rivals, with plenty of detail and impressively accurate colours. That’s especially true of skin tones, with the Pixel 8 delivering some of the most true-to-life skin tones of any phone I’ve tested this year.”

The Pixel’s use of stock Android also means that the phone is free of any bloatware, while boasting a very clean and customisable take on the Android UI.

There are plenty more reasons why the Pixel 8 is a great upgrade, but if I go on any longer you might miss this fantastic deal. Just be sure to nab it before it’s gone.