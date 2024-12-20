Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Don’t buy AirPods when Sony’s 5-star earbuds are so cheap

Jon Mundy

We’re not sure why you’d considering buying Apple’s AirPods when the brilliant Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are selling this cheap.

Amazon is selling the Sony WF-1000XM5 for £175 right now, which is already a big saving. When you tick the voucher box just below the price, however, you’ll save a further £26.26.

Save 32% on the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds

The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are being sold at a huge 32% discount on Amazon right now.

  • Amazon
  • Save 32%
  • Now £219.99
View Deal

This brings the price down to £148.74, which is a massive saving on the Sony WF-1000XM5’s £259 RRP.

It’s worth noting that this deal applies to all three available colours, so you can specify your Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds in Silver, Black, or Smokey Pink.

As we’ve already alluded to in the headline, we’re rather fond of the Sony WF-1000XM5. Our AV Editor Kob Monney reviewed them at launch, and awarded them the maximum 5-star score.

He praised Sony’s new design, which is much more compact and comfortable than the Sony WF-1000XM4. Despite this, the WF-1000XM5 provides even more detailed and balanced audio than its illustrious predecessors, not to mention some of the best noise cancellation in the business.

You also get plenty of smart, convenient features, like Speak to Chat (which detects when you’re talking and pauses music), Adaptive Sound Control (location-based noise cancellation), and DSEE Extreme upscaling.

Sony’s Sound Connect app goes above and beyond with its tweakable settings, and it includes the company’s excellent Find Your Equaliser feature. The latter guides you through an intuitive process for figuring out the perfect equaliser for your tastes and hearing abilities.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 also supports 360 Reality Audio, which makes it so that voices and instruments shift around as you move your head, as if they’re fixed in specific points in time. It can be quite immersive.

“In my mind there’s no true wireless as conveniently smart, feature-rich or sounds better than the WF-1000XM5,” concluded Kob. At £148.74, these Sony earbuds are downright cheap, and way better value than the latest AirPods Pro.

