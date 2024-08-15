Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Don’t bother with the iPhone 16, the 14 Pro Max has just plummeted in price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Are you holding out on your smartphone upgrade to see what Apple has in store with the iPhone 16? Don’t bother. This iPhone 14 Pro Max deal will get you a better phone at a lower price.

That’s a bold statement, we know, and we don’t have any special insight into what Apple will have to show in a few short weeks. But you only need to examine the rumour mill, as well as the patterns of history, to know that the plain iPhone 16 is not going to offer anything revolutionary.

It’s certainly not going to offer a huge 6.7-inch display, a dedicated 3x telephoto camera, or a tough stainless steel frame like the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The reason we bring up the iPhone 14 Pro Max is that Giffgaff is offering ‘Like new’ models for just £699. That’s £500 less than its cost at launch, and £100 less than the iPhone 16 is likely to retail for next month.

So what’s this ‘Like new’ business all about? It means that the handsets offered here are refurbished, but are in impeccable condition with “zero wear and tear” and “no visible scratches”.

Each refurbished phone has to go through Giffgaff’s 30-point health check, and comes with a 24-month warranty. Basically, you can rest assured they’ll be in tip top condition, or your money back.

We love the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and we stand by our 4.5 out of 5 review – especially at this knock-down price.

