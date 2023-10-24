Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Don’t bother with the iPhone 15 Plus when the S23 Plus is this cheap

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re looking for a super-sized flagship phone that won’t break the bank, forget the iPhone 15 Plus for a second and check out this cheap Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus deal.

Buymobiles is offering the S23 Plus on a 24 month Three contract with a 100GB data allowance for £44 a month, and with no up front fee. This is far more wallet-friendly than some of the iPhone 15 Plus contract deals we’ve been seeing out there recently.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is perhaps the phone that gets somewhat overlooked in the three-strong S23 range (call it middle child syndrome), but we’d urge you not to sleep on it.

We awarded it a positive 4-star review. “The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus ticks a lot of boxes,” we concluded. “It has a good, big screen; versatile camera and long battery life.”

Our reviewer found it to be the perfect size, simultaneously offering a large 6.6-inch display and a light, pocketable form factor. It also benefits from epic battery life, while performance is excellent thanks to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Camera performance is solid, too, with a main 50MP sensor that takes bright, sharp and colourful shots. You also get a 12MP 120-degree ultrawide and a 10MP 3x telephoto, both of which are nice and balanced.

If the Galaxy S23 is too small for you, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra too bulky and expensive, the Galaxy S23 Plus could be the Goldilocks phone of the series. At this price in particular, it’s just right.

