Don’t bother with the Flip 5 when the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is this cheap

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 may still be fresh on the market but the Flip 4 is now a far more tempting handset thanks to this incredible offer.

Right now you can bag the stylish Galaxy Z Flip 4 with 100GB for just £32 a month and absolutely nothing to pay upfront. Compared to the far higher prices you’d be expected to part with for the Z Flip 5, the Z Flip 4 is a steal at this rate and a far easier foldable to recommend to those on a budget.

It’s also worth pointing out that the total cost of the contract comes to £768 which, when you compare that to the original £999 RRP of the Z Flip 4 at launch, just shows how much of a bargain this tariff truly is.

The only thing you’d really be losing out on by opting for the Flip 4 is the larger outer screen that the Flip 5 has introduced, but otherwise the experience is largely the same.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bargain Now’s the time to get one of the best foldables out there on the cheap, and with a massive 100GB data allowance to boot. Fonehouse

No upfront cost

Only £32/month View Deal

At this point, and largely down to the bombardment of advertising on Samsung’s part, the benefits of a flip phone aren’t lost on anyone. Not only does it allow for a device that’s wonderfully compact and can be stored away in a pocket, purse or handbag without issue, but it’s also designed to stop you from wasting time on various apps.

Because of the Z Flip 4’s outer display, you can get a quick look at any major notifications, saving you from the need to open the phone and check if anything’s come in. This is perfect for those who want to spend less time doomscrolling and more time away from social media.

Plus, because the Z Flip 4’s foldable design allows it to work as a makeshift stand, you can shoot to-camera video with ease, making it ideal for content creators. This pairs brilliantly with the 100GB data allowance so you can upload content on the go without issue.

For everything that this contract offers, you’d be hard pushed to find a better deal for a foldable phone right now, so if you’ve been wanting to take the plunge then this is the time to buy.