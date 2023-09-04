Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Don’t bother with the Flip 5 when the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is this cheap

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 may still be fresh on the market but the Flip 4 is now a far more tempting handset thanks to this incredible offer.

Right now you can bag the stylish Galaxy Z Flip 4 with 100GB for just £32 a month and absolutely nothing to pay upfront. Compared to the far higher prices you’d be expected to part with for the Z Flip 5, the Z Flip 4 is a steal at this rate and a far easier foldable to recommend to those on a budget.

It’s also worth pointing out that the total cost of the contract comes to £768 which, when you compare that to the original £999 RRP of the Z Flip 4 at launch, just shows how much of a bargain this tariff truly is.

The only thing you’d really be losing out on by opting for the Flip 4 is the larger outer screen that the Flip 5 has introduced, but otherwise the experience is largely the same.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bargain

Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bargain

Now’s the time to get one of the best foldables out there on the cheap, and with a massive 100GB data allowance to boot.

  • Fonehouse
  • No upfront cost
  • Only £32/month
View Deal

At this point, and largely down to the bombardment of advertising on Samsung’s part, the benefits of a flip phone aren’t lost on anyone. Not only does it allow for a device that’s wonderfully compact and can be stored away in a pocket, purse or handbag without issue, but it’s also designed to stop you from wasting time on various apps.

Because of the Z Flip 4’s outer display, you can get a quick look at any major notifications, saving you from the need to open the phone and check if anything’s come in. This is perfect for those who want to spend less time doomscrolling and more time away from social media.

Plus, because the Z Flip 4’s foldable design allows it to work as a makeshift stand, you can shoot to-camera video with ease, making it ideal for content creators. This pairs brilliantly with the 100GB data allowance so you can upload content on the go without issue.

For everything that this contract offers, you’d be hard pushed to find a better deal for a foldable phone right now, so if you’ve been wanting to take the plunge then this is the time to buy.

You might like…

This Honor 90 deal is the perfect buy for students

This Honor 90 deal is the perfect buy for students

Thomas Deehan 7 mins ago
This limited time Galaxy Z Flip 5 offer nabs you a free Chromebook

This limited time Galaxy Z Flip 5 offer nabs you a free Chromebook

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Amazon’s running an unbelievable deal on TCL’s 65-inch 4K TV

Amazon’s running an unbelievable deal on TCL’s 65-inch 4K TV

Chris Smith 3 days ago
This Asus Vivobook price crash is too good to miss

This Asus Vivobook price crash is too good to miss

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
This Lenovo IdeaPad laptop just became a bargain choice for gamers

This Lenovo IdeaPad laptop just became a bargain choice for gamers

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
This special code gets you Pikmin 1 and 2 for £29.99

This special code gets you Pikmin 1 and 2 for £29.99

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.