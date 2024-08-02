Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Don’t bother with iPhone when the Pixel 8 Pro is this cheap

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Upgrade to Google’s premium Pixel smartphone without the usual high price tag, courtesy of this generous monthly contract.

Get the Google Pixel 8 Pro for just £49 upfront and £29.99 a month for 24-months with this deal from Mobiles UK. Operated by iD Mobile, the contract includes the 128GB handset and 100GB of data each month.

Get the Google Pixel 8 Pro for a steal with this generous monthly contract

Get the Google Pixel 8 Pro for a steal with this generous monthly contract

You can currently get the premium Google Pixel 8 Pro with 100GB of data for just £49 upfront and £29.99 a month for 24-months, thanks to Mobiles UK.

  • Mobiles UK
  • £49 upfront
  • £29.99 a month
View Deal

Running on Google’s latest Tensor G3 chip, the Pixel 8 Pro sits comfortably as one of the most high-powered Android smartphones currently available on the market.

Not only does the Tensor G3 chip provide an impressively fast and smooth performance, it also enables the running of Google AI which packs the Pixel 8 Pro full of clever extra features, especially across the camera set-up.

In fact, although the Pixel 8 Pro is the only smartphone in the Pixel range that boasts a trio of powerful rear-facing lenses, which Editor Mak Parker hailed as “up there with the best camera phones on the market in 2024”, the hardware is only half the story as there’s an abundance of additional AI tools spread across Google Photos and the camera app.

These tools include the powerful Magic Editor, allowing you to remove distractions from your snaps and use generative AI to fill in the gaps, while Audio Magic Eraser reduces disruptive noise such as cars and wind from video recordings.

It’s not just the camera that gets help from Google AI. Make your summer holiday abroad that bit easier with the Live Translate tool and interpret face-to-face conversations, transcribe messages and translate signs in 49 languages, all in real time. 

Seen something on social media that you want to learn more about? With Circle to Search, you simply need to draw a circle around the image, text or video in question and Google AI will find results for it online.

We gave the Google Pixel 8 Pro a solid four-star rating, with Max concluding the smartphone “does an impressive job of standing out from the swathes of Android phones on the market.”

Whether you’ve been considering making the leap from iPhone to Android or it’s just time to upgrade to a new smartphone, this offer on the Pixel 8 Pro is not one to be missed.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR.

