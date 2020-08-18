DJI Osmo Pocket Deal: Save £100 on this pint-sized 4K camera

Calling all vloggers – the ultimate portable camera from DJI has just received a massive discount, letting you bag the device for a whopping £100 less than its original asking price.

At any other time of year, you’d be expected to lay down a full £329 for the DJI Osmo Pocket, but with this stellar deal via Currys PC World’s eBay store, it’ll only set you back £229.

DJI Osmo Pocket Deal DJI Osmo Pocket Handheld Camera Calling all vloggers – Currys PC World has docked a massive £100 off the DJI Osmo Pocket, making it the perfect entry level vlogging camera.

When it comes to vlogging, it’s rarely just as simple as picking up a camera and getting on with it. You have to consider bringing an external microphone, a gimbal, or at least a tripod so you can hold the camera away from your face while you’re doing your thing. With the DJI Osmo Pocket, you don’t have to worry about any of that.

Billed as an all-in-one device, the camera features a 3-axis mechanical gimbal built-in, so footage will stay smooth even while running. Speaking of footage, and despite its small stature, the Osmo Pocket can record in up to 4K 60fps.

There’s even a small screen on the Osmo Pocket itself which, as any vlogger will tell you, is essential for framing up your shot correctly and will result in fewer mishaps as you film yourself on the go.

For similar all-in-one devices, like the Sony ZV-1, you’d expect to pay a lot more for the privilege. The ZV-1 itself rings in at £699, and while the GoPro Hero 8 would be closer to the same demographic as the DJI Osmo Pocket, GoPro’s fare will still set you back more than £300 these days.

In our four-star review for the Osmo Pocket, we explained: “it’s the only pocket camera that combines 4K recording with a three-axis gimbal, which makes it pretty unique. Throw in software tricks like ActiveTrack and Motionlapses and you have a versatile little camera that does things that none of its rivals can.”

With £100 off however, the DJI Osmo Pocket has become even more of steal, and a great entry-level device for vloggers.

